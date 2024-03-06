"I hope Shohei doesn't regret changing teams" - MLB fans troll Shohei Ohtani and Co. as Angels shutout Dodgers in spring training clash

The Los Angeles Angels surprised the Los Angeles Dodgers by upsetting their freeway rivals in a Cactus League game. It was Shohei Ohtani’s first game against his old team since inking a historic $700 million deal with the Dodgers. Despite the inherent unpredictability of spring training games, Dodgers fans took to social media to express their disappointment following the team’s loss.

Ohtani had a tough time at the plate as the designated hitter. The Japanese superstar struck out three times and flew out once in three at-bats. Before the game, Ohtani shared a touching moment with former teammate Mike Trout, hugging and conversing with the Angels outfielder, showcasing their friendship outside the baseball diamond.

"I hope Shohei doesn’t regret changing teams." - Mocked one fan.

Shohei Ohtani reunited with former teammates for the first time on Tuesday

Reflecting on the bittersweet reunion, Ohtani expressed his enjoyment in seeing old friends and was thankful for the support and understanding of former coaches and teammates. The two-time unanimous AL MVP said that the Los Angeles Angels played an important role in his free-agent decision-making process, but that signing with the Dodgers was the start of a new chapter in his career.

“It didn’t really feel too weird or uncomfortable because it kind of is what it is [...] If I was playing at the Angels’ home, it might have been a little different story.” - Ohtani

Despite the setback and Ohtani’s struggle at the plate, the focus is still on his recovery and getting ready for the regular season. Shohei Ohtani had surgery on his elbow in September and will not be able to pitch throughout the 2024 season. Ohtani has previously stated that the hitting portion of his rehab is complete and has expressed his desire to get more at-bats to improve his skills.

"Season over." - Trolled another fan.

As the Dodgers prepare for the Seoul series against the San Diego Padres on March 10 and 21, Ohtani’s smooth integration into the team and progress in spring training are good signs for the new Los Angeles Dodgers unicorn. While disappointed by the recent loss, Dodgers fans can take comfort in Ohtani’s determination to get back to top form and help the team achieve success in 2024.

