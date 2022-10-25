The New York Yankees were unceremouniously swept in the American League Championship Series by the Houston Astros, and all eyes turned to Aaron Judge. Judge put up an MVP caliber season in the final year of his contract with the Yankees and his future is uncertain. Fans and players on the team alike are desperate to see Judge back with the Yankees for the foreseeable future.

Negotiations for an extension during the offseason never materialized into a signed contract. Instead, Judge bet on himself. After breaking the AL and New York Yankees home run record, it is safe to say that the bet paid off in spades.

Fellow Yankees star Anthony Rizzo is certainly hopeful that Aaron Judge will return, as he stated immediately after their game four loss.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Anthony Rizzo hopes Aaron Judge is back in a Yankee uniform next year and is named captain of the team:



"I hope it's in a Yankee uniform for him and for the game, for baseball in general" Anthony Rizzo hopes Aaron Judge is back in a Yankee uniform next year and is named captain of the team:"I hope it's in a Yankee uniform for him and for the game, for baseball in general" https://t.co/ltRh1IhZrS

"I hope it's in a Yankee uniform for him and for the game, for baseball in general" - Anthony Rizzo

Having one of the game's most popular players on the most popular team is certainly good business for the MLB. Aaron Judge still has the best years of his career ahead of him, and will likely be compensated as such.

It's safe to say that Yankees fans would be heartbroken if Judge chooses to leave the team during free agency.

Yankees Updates @YanksUpdates



But if it was, thank you Aaron Judge. For everything. Yankees legend I really hope tonight isn't his last game.But if it was, thank you Aaron Judge. For everything. Yankees legend I really hope tonight isn't his last game.But if it was, thank you Aaron Judge. For everything. Yankees legend 💙 https://t.co/bkjAd3fLLp

"I really hope tonight isn't his last game. But if it was, thank you Aaron Judge. For everything. Yankees legend" - Yankees Updates

Judge is a Hall of Fame level talent and will be the face of whichever franchise he chooses to go to.

Every fan base in the league hopes their team signs Aaron Judge

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

Every team in the MLB would benefit from having Judge in their lineup. Despite a lack of playoff success, he was still the best player for 162 regular-season games. Speculation will abound until Judge officially puts pen to paper, and until then, no dreams are dashed.

San Francisco Giants fans are especially hopeful, expecting Judge will want to play closer to home for the foreseeable future.

Jordan Cicchelli @jordancicchelli aaron judge you are a san francisco giant! aaron judge you are a san francisco giant!

"aaron judge you are a san francisco giant!" - Jordan Cicchelli

Wherever Judge decides to go, he will be shifting the balance of power in the league. He is coming off the most dominant offensive season in recent memory and will likely be looking to one-up himself.

Watching this highlight video of Judge blasting 62 home runs would convince any team to sign him.

The New York Yankees will be doing everything they can to retain the services of Judge. However, there will be no shortage of suitors trying to sway him to their franchise.

