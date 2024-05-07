"I have no interest in being Sandy Koufax" - Clayton Kershaw rejects comparisons to Dodgers legend, avoids legacy pressure

Clayton Kershaw, the star pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been associated with the team since 2008. However, he is currently not playing due to his shoulder surgery and is warming up in the dugout while his teammates are enjoying a successful season.

During his free agency, a possibility loomed that Kershaw might not stay in Los Angeles. However, that never came true as the Dodgers kept their star/legend for two more years with a guaranteed $10 million contract that can be extended to $12.5 million via incentives and $25 million in 2025, depending on his performance.

He is expected to join the Dodgers this year, but there is no timeline yet. A rotation featuring Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler and Tyler Glasnow will be a feast for Dodgers fans while at the same time being a nightmare for the opposition.

Since the early age of 20, the 36-year-old has led the Dodgers to several iconic moments, including the 2020 World Series campaign. And somewhere between those times, comparisons with the league’s greats, including with the former Dodgers ace and Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax himself, started to draw up.

“He’s [Clayton Kershaw] the savior for the Dodgers, and he’s the next coming of Sandy Koufax for the Dodgers,” former Dodger Justin Turner said, via “The Last Of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw and the Burden of Greatness.” by Andy McCullough. “That pressure on his back in following Sandy’s footsteps is a real thing.”

However, despite being close friends with Koufax, he refused to be compared with his role model.

“I was like, ‘The next Sandy Koufax?’ I have no interest in being Sandy Koufax,” Kershaw said. “And I don’t want to live up to that. I had no interest in being that. I had different reasons and different motivations.”

Kershaw has already surpassed Koufax's 12 years of service for the Dodgers in the MLB. Additionally, Kershaw holds an advantage over Koufax in various major statistical categories. Nevertheless, Kershaw intends to accumulate a few more championship rings before he retires.

Clayton Kershaw is impressed with Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is Clayton Kershaw's new favorite. Both fellow MVPs share the same dugout but have yet to enter the game together.

However, after reshuffling his memory, Kershaw accepted Ohtani as more amazing now than in his Anaheim years.

"I don't remember him being even this good in Anaheim," Kershaw said during the Dodgers-Marlins game. "You watch the highlights but I don't remember him being on this kind of tear, this is unbelievable.”

"Every ball he hits, he is just so strong; I don't get it; I don't think anybody gets how he does it. It's just amazing."

The Dodgers are now on a four-game winning streak, following their series lead against the Miami Marlins at Dodgers Stadium. They are sitting at the top of the NL West with a 24-13 record, preparing to continue their hot campaign.

