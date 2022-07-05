"I just can’t take any more losses" "This team isn’t even watchable anymore" - San Francisco Giants fans witness season slipping away after fifth straight loss

The San Francisco Giants' losing streak was extended to five games, with this loss coming against NL West rivals the Arizona Diamondbacks. Just one season removed from winning the division and having 107 wins, the San Francisco Giants find themselves a distant third in the division.

The 8-3 loss puts the Giants 9.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead, with the San Diego Padres solidly in second place. This is a huge disappointment for fans who are coming to terms with potentially not being World Series contenders in 2022.

ADAMSBLOCKRAGE @foedatass 🫠my heart my be broken now I just can’t take any more losses SFGiants @SFGiants FINAL: #SFGiants 3, Diamondbacks 8 FINAL: #SFGiants 3, Diamondbacks 8 🫠my heart my be broken now I just can’t take any more losses twitter.com/sfgiants/statu… 🫠💔🫠my heart my be broken now I just can’t take any more losses twitter.com/sfgiants/statu…

The San Fransico Giants have been one of the top MLB teams of the last decade, and their fans are not accustomed to losing like this. Especially losing like this to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sky 💙💛 🏆 @stevekerr_acc @SFGiants I don’t care anymore. If losing every game means that something will finally change then go ahead. This team isn’t even watchable anymore @SFGiants I don’t care anymore. If losing every game means that something will finally change then go ahead. This team isn’t even watchable anymore

As fans grapple with the reality of a disappointing season, the San Francisco Giants must look for ways to improve before the trade deadline.

San Francisco Giants fans losing hope for 2022

Joc Pederson of the Giants

After so many years of winning and going on deep playoff runs, these fans know what a championship team is. The reality of the situation is, when they look at the current team, they don't see those same championship qualities.

Brian @Brian_R_76 last year was a fluke year with all players having career years. @SFGiants Waiting for the “we will turn it around after the all star break” or “ it’s an even year”last year was a fluke year with all players having career years. @SFGiants Waiting for the “we will turn it around after the all star break” or “ it’s an even year”😂😂😂 last year was a fluke year with all players having career years.

Longtime fans hope for a change that they feel is inevitable, but the team may be hesitant. Making drastic changes while in a slump is always risky, as you can let emotions make the moves instead of logic.

Ryan Mckinney @RyanMckinney198 @SFGiants Still here for the Giants during this rough patch but something needs to change. @SFGiants Still here for the Giants during this rough patch but something needs to change.

If the wrong moves are made during this very delicate time, things will get worse before they get better. However, that might just be what is needed. For the team to make drastic changes that will hurt them in the short-term, but prime them for success in the long run.

Richard Matheson @RichardMatheso2 @SFGiants Looks as if the Giants are going to lose more than 100 games this season. Time for a major rebuild in the organization. @SFGiants Looks as if the Giants are going to lose more than 100 games this season. Time for a major rebuild in the organization.

The San Francisco Giants only have to look across the bay to see the risks of this method playout for the Oakland Athletics. If they let their stars go, the losses will continue to pile up.

Once fans become despondent, it is hard to get them back with many simply turning away from the team. They'll come back when the situation improves, so teams have to make sure to legitimately improve.

After years of dominance, the party might finally be ending for the Giants.

A five-run loss to a division rival is tough for any fanbase to accept, especially one that is so used to success. The San Francisco Giants' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks has the potential to be a turning point for the season, in either a positive or negative way.

