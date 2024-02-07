"I just close my eyes and swing" - Athletics' All-Star Brent Rooker chimes in with a hilarious revert to a fan query on the home run secret

Oakland Athletics star out-fielder Brent Rooker is renowned for his power-hitting and quirky sense of humor. He has emerged as one of the most formidable hitters in the American League and will be a leading candidate for the AL MVP award.

In a recent interaction on X (formerly Twitter), Rooker amused fans with a witty response to a question. A fan inquired about the age-old question of how to hit a home run, a query that has likely crossed the minds of many aspiring sluggers.

However, rather than digging into the technicalities of swing mechanics or detail analysis, Rooker opted for a more light-hearted approach.

"I just close my eyes and swing as hard as I can and sometimes it works," Rooker replied.

The comment quickly went haywire in the baseball community and garnered over 2,000 likes.

In an episode of the podcast 'The Dear Ol’ State,' Rooker talked about enjoying playing baseball.

“I love playing baseball and I love having fun,” Rooker said. “I don’t think you have to be serious all the time to be successful. I think you can have a balance of being focused and being relaxed. I think that helps me perform better and enjoy the game more.”

Brent Rooker has been pivotal for Athletics in recent times

Rooker has quickly established himself as one of the premier sluggers in the league with his powerful swing and keen dedication to the game.

Rooker had a breakout season playing for the Athletics in 2023, hitting 30 home runs and 69 RBIs with a .246 average and a .817 OPS. He is considered one of the best hitters in the American League and is also a fan favorite in Oakland.

He made his major debut in 2020 with the Minnesota Twins. The Twins traded him to the San Diego Padres in 2022. But he was soon traded again a few months later to the Kansas City Royals. In the same year, in November, the A's claimed Rooker off waivers from the Royals.

