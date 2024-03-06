“I just congratulated him on everything" - Mike Trout discloses what he said to Shohei Ohtani prior to spring training clash

MLB World got to see a wholesome moment during the Cactus League match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout shared a quick hug before the match started, with the former teammates also chatting for a brief moment.

It was the first time that the Japanese superstar played against his former team since his move to the Dodgers. According to MLB.com, Trout dressed in red had a friendly convo with Ohtani in the blue uniform.

“I just congratulated him on everything and all the stuff that happened over the winter, the marriage, the contract, just all the things that happened,” Mike Trout said. “We were friends and he was a great teammate. And now we’re just on different teams.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shohei Ohtani has closely guarded his private life and shocked everyone recently when he revealed that he is married. While not much detail is available about the 3x All-star’s Japanese bride, he has described her as someone “who is very special” to him.

Although the result wasn't what Ohtani would’ve hoped for, he still enjoyed the moments in which he was able to catch up with his old teammates.

“A lot of the boys were here today, so I got to catch up with most of them. They didn’t really give me a hard time. It was more a lot of congratulations. They’re happy for me,” Shohei Ohtani said.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani went 0-for-3 against the Angels as the Dodgers got blanked 4-0 on Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani wants to complete 50 at-bats before the season starts

Shohei Ohtani previously stated his goal to get around 50 at-bats before the start of the 2024 season. The superstar gave an update on his goal, stating his aim to increase the quality of his game.

“I think we can say the hitting part of the rehab is over officially. Now I just need to get more at-bats, have quality at-bats, be able to see the ball and get my timing down,” Ohtani said (via MLB.com).

Shohei Ohtani appears to be well on track to achieve his goal, with plenty of opportunities for at-bats as the upcoming season approaches.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.