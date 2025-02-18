“I just did not like the body language” – Ex-MLB slugger on Rafael Devers’ reaction and why Alex Bregman at third basemen is key for the Red Sox

Rafael Devers dampened the excitement surrounding the Boston Red Sox's blockbuster signing of Alex Bregman on Monday, firmly stating that he wouldn't relinquish third base to the newly acquired star. Beyond his words, it was the tone and delivery of his message through his interpreter that really raised eyebrows.

Ad

Devers sounded incredulous that Boston suggested the team was better off with Bregman at third base instead of him. The press conference didn't sit well with many, including former MLB player and ESPN Sunday Night Baseball analyst Eduardo Perez. On Tuesday, Perez shared his reaction and insight, emphasizing why Bregman at third is key for the Red Sox.

"To be frank, I just did not like the body language," Perez stated on MLB Network Radio.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Perez certainly wasn't a fan of starting big league camp with the team's best player not on board with the organization's plans and where the team wants him to be.

"This is where not only Alex Cora, basically said look the name on your chest is not Devers, it's Red Sox. We're gonna do what's best for the Red Sox. I have a feeling "Big Papi" (David Ortiz) is gonna get involved in this one to," Perez added.

Ad

Perez highlighted Rafael Devers' below-average range and middling arm strength as reasons why the incumbent didn't deserve to hold onto his position at the hot corner over Bregman who just won his first Gold Glove manning the position.

"You're going to get better with Alex Bregman at third base. You have already sealed your deal as far as economically, so it's not going to hinder what you're gonna get on the paycheck if you go to the DH position. It's gonna make the team better."

Ad

"We're gonna see more voices, maybe behind the scenes get involved with this, but right now it is not a great start. But the best team is definitely with Alex Bregman at third base and Devers at DH."

Red Sox must resolve Rafael Devers situation before it escalates

News of the Rafael Devers' press conference spread quickly on Monday. Manager Alex Cora was immediately pressed about the situation when he fielded questions from reporters later in the day and said:

Ad

"He has a lot of pride. We know that. He feels like he's a third baseman. He's going to work out as a third baseman. Then we'll make decisions accordingly. It's not about Bregman or Devers or Cora, it's about the Red Sox. Whatever decision we make is for the benefit of the team."

Ad

Triston Casas fueled the discussion on Tuesday when the Red Sox first baseman expressed his belief that Rafael Devers deserved to keep his position at third and also noted Alex Bregman is athletic enough to transition well at second base.

Expand Tweet

While it's early in spring training and the team is focused on preparing for the regular season, the Red Sox could benefit from a team meeting to reassure the roster that the front office doesn't need outside help to rectify the Rafael Devers situation and sweep it under the rug well before Opening Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback