"I just love this game, man. I put my heart and soul into it."- Red Sox star Trevor Story crushed as infielder set for season-ending shoulder surgery

It has been a difficult few seasons for former All-Star Trevor Story. The Boston Red Sox infielder has battled with his health in recent years and unfortunately, it appears that his 2024 campaign is already over. The hard-hitting infielder is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, drawing an end to his year after only eight games.

"Trevor Story is coming out of the game after this play. Hoping the injury is not as bad as it looks" - @StoolBaseball

Trevor Story will need to undergo a procedure to address a fracture in his shoulder, something that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least six months. The injury update for the Boston Red Sox star is devastating one for everyone involved, especially considering that Story was limited to only 43 games in 2023.

For someone who entered the 2024 campaign healthy and prepared to deliver for his club, the news hit the infielder hard. Story spoke about his injury on Tuesday, fighting back tears as he explained his sadness and frustration with having to miss the entire season.

"I just love this game, man. I put my heart and soul into it." A visibly emotional Trevor Story spoke to the media following the news he will have surgery to repair a glenoid fracture. #RedSox | http://nesn.com/RedSox" - @NESN

"I just love this game, man. I put my heart and soul into it," Trevor Story said of the injury update. The 31-year-old has continually struggled to remain on the field, something that visibly bothers him given his passion for the game of baseball.

Through his 8 games this season, the Boston Red Sox infielder had posted a .223 batting average with 4 RBIs and a stolen base. Losing Story is a massive blow to the Boston Red Sox as the club finds itself 2nd in the AL East with a 7-2 record.

Trevor Story has seen the prime of his career ravaged by injuries

After being known for his constant availability with the Colorado Rockies earlier in his career, Story has not appeared in more than 94 games in a season since 2021. It's always tough to watch one of the most talented players in the MLB's prime cut down by injuries.

Last year, Story opened the season on the IL after having to undergo surgery on his UCL. Although he was activated in August, Stroy was limited to only 43 games for the Red Sox. Here's hoping he can get healthy and stay on the field when he returns.

