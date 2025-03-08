"I just need somebody to take a chance on me" - Albert Pujols reveals major career plan after retirement as he aims to create history

Albert Pujols has turned to managing after he decided to retire from the sport of baseball following the 2022 season. He manages Leones del Escogido, a highly successful professional team from the Dominican Republic.

Pujols has found a lot of success as a manager. He is fresh off helping lead his club to both the Dominican Professional Baseball League and the Caribbean Series titles.

Now, Pujols has his eyes set on something even bigger. He wants to become a manager in the big leagues. During an exclusive interview with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, he opened up on his desire to return to the MLB.

"I've learned from some of the best managers in the game. I believe with my experience, and the way I can communicate with players, I can have success," said Pujols.

Pujols has been around the game for a long time and under some of the best managers the game has seen. He believes his experience and the way that he can communicate wth players would make him a great manager.

"I just need someone to take a chance on me. I don't know how long it's going to take, but I'll be in the corner waiting. If they give me the opportunity, I can promise you that I'm going to do my best to prepare the team to win a World Series," he added.

If Pujols does get the chance to become an MLB manager, he will make history. It would mark the first time that somebody with over 700 home runs led a team.

Dave Roberts is all for Albert Pujols chasing his managerial dream

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels - Albert Pujols and Dave Roberts (Photo via IMAGN)

Albert Pujols played for the Los Angeles Dodgers under manager Dave Roberts in 2021. While he was there for under a season, he made a lasting impression on Roberts.

Roberts is all for Pujols chasing his dream of becoming an MLB manager. However, he is surprised that Pujols is looking to manage after everything he has accomplished as a player.

"I love it. It's just really rare that a guy who accomplished so much on the field wants to continue to grind in coaching and managing. But I think the game needs him. I think he needs the game as well, clearly" said Roberts.

Seeing Pujols lead an MLB club would be a sight to see. Hopefully, a team pulls the trigger and sees what he has as a big-league skipper.

