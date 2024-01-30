"I just pray my body stays in one piece" - Injury rumors swirl as Olivia Dunne drops hint on TikTok amid second LSU meet absence

As one of the premier social media influencers today, Olivia Dunne often lives her life under a microscope. Now, new information has surfaced that has led many to question the health of the high-profile Louisiana State University gymnast.

On Jan. 26, Dunne was conspicuously absent from LSU's meet that saw the Tigers fall to Missouri State. After missing the team's last meet against Kentucky, many wonder about the health status of one of LSU's star gymnasts.

In a recent post to her 12.7 million followers on TikTok, Dunne had a cryptic reference to her health status. Beneath a comment from one of her subscribers, Dunne wrote that she is "pray(ing) my body stays in one piece til the end of szn (season)."

Credit: TikTok/LivvyDunne

Although her status was not revealed, many consider the comment a concerning hint. Over the past four years, Dunne has been one of LSU's top-performing gymnasts and is due to finish her degree in communications this spring.

The New Jersey native first began posting videos of her routine in early 2020. Before long, her following had ballooned to millions across her various platforms. Additionally, Dunne has benefitted from a 2021 NCAA rule change that allowed amateur athletes to gain income from their name, image and likeness.

This past summer, Olivia Dunne's status was further elevated after she announced her relationship with former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes. Skenes, 6-foot-6, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in last year's MLB draft.

"Paul Skenes getting a solo box for Livvy Dunne… kid is playing no games," a user wrote on X.

Although her career has allowed Olivia Dunne to become very wealthy, it has not come without downsides. Citing safety concerns, the 21-year-old has claimed she no longer attends in-person classes at LSU and requires a full-time security detail.

Olivia Dunne's LSU gymnast career needs an epic finale

Very soon, Olivia Dunne will wave goodbye to LSU. Although her health status is not known, it cannot be denied that years of high-intensity gymnastics have taken a toll on her body.

Regardless, with so much hard work and dedication exemplified, the young star deserves a finale that fits her spectacular college athletic career. If injury hinders that outcome, it would be a great shame, and her millions of followers will miss out on the culmination that many were looking forward to.

