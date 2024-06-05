"I just sucked everytime" - Tyler Glasnow gets candid on his Pirates stint amidst Pittsburgh return as a Dodger

Tyler Glasnow continued his impressive start to the season after a solid performance from the mound on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was Glasnow's first time pitching against the team, which gave him his first MLB start.

Glasnow made his major league debut for the Pirates in 2016 after the team picked him in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB draft. However, a young Glasnow struggled for consistency during the early part of his MLB career, seeing him demoted to Triple-A Indianapolis by the Pirates on several occasions during his three-year stint with the team.

Talking about his improvements as a pitcher on his first game against the Pirates, Glasnow said:

“Then, I just sucked every time. Now, I feel like I’m better than I was then. So, definitely a stark difference, for sure.”

The Dodgers ace pitched six innings on Tuesday, conceding three hits and striking out nine. Jack Suwinski's game-winning solo homer was the only run Glasnow conceded on the night.

“It was cool,” Glasnow said on facing his former team. “A familiar feeling. I hadn't been back in a while.”

Tyler Glasnow reaches personal milestone against Pirates

Although Tyler Glasnow played his part from the mound, the Dodgers batters went cold on the night as the team suffered a shutout loss 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series opener.

Suwinski's home run off Glasnow was the only run of the game as both bullpens were engaged in a tug-of-war for supremacy. Despite Glasnow conceding the game-winning run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was satisfied by his starter's outing.

“From Tyler, I thought he threw the ball great,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "His pitch mix was great and he went deep again."

“[Glasnow] made a good pitch on Suwinski, [but] he was hunting the heater and put a good swing on it."

The night proved to be memorable for Tyler Glasnow personally as he became the first Dodgers pitcher to record 100 strikeouts this season.

He broke veteran starter Clayton Kershaw's stranglehold on the record as Kershaw has achieved this feat in every season for the team since 2016.

