“I just thought that was the right thing to do” - New York Mets' Owner Steve Cohen gets candid about his moral obligation behind the retiring of Willie Mays No. 24 in a podcast for The Post

On August 28, the New York Mets surprised the MLB world and retired former MLB player Willie Mays' jersey number 24 at their "Old Timers Day" game at Citi Field. The decision was solely made by Steve Cohen, owner of the ball club.

Per reports, Joan Whitney Payson, the late co-founder and majority owner of the New York Mets, promised Willie Mays in 1972 that his jersey would be retired if he'd agree to join the New York Mets from the San Francisco Giants.

Unfortunately, Joan passed away on October 4, 1975, shortly after Willie Mays 1973 retirement from MLB. Payson's promise went unfulfilled.

When Steve Cohen learned about this, he immediately decided to retire Willie Mays' jersey number 24.

On "The Show," Steve spoke to Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

"It was really my decision. When I heard about that there was a promise made to Willie by Joan Payson but there was no follow-through on that, I just felt like there was an obligation by an owner that needed to be kept, and I was gonna follow through on that.

"I just thought that was the right thing to do. I had spoken to Willie. Willie confirmed that, so I was gonna follow through on that. I’m glad I did," Cohen told the show hosts.

Since Willie Mays recently had hip replacement surgery, his son Michael attended on his father's behalf.

Willie Mays thanked New York Mets owners Steve Cohen and his wife Alex in a written statement

No. 24 retirement ceremony

The 24-time All-Star Willie Mays was elated and extended his gratitude to the current New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and his wife Alex in a written statement.

In Mays' statement, he wrote:

"I want to thank Steve and Alex Cohen for making this day possible and embracing Mets history. I can never forget the way it felt to return to New York to play for all the loyal Mets fans.

"I'm tremendously proud I ended my career in Queens with the Mets during the '73 World Series. It's an honor to have my number retired in my two favorite cities -- New York and San Francisco. New York was a magical place to play baseball."

Willie Mays' jersey number 24 was retired by the San Francisco Giants on May 12, 1972.

