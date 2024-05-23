"I just turn around and they go crazy" - Juan Soto reflects on his growing relationship with Yankees fans 

Juan Soto had another multi-homer night for the New York Yankees, and this time it came against the AL West divisional leaders, the Seattle Mariners. Soto, who is a fan favorite in the Bronx following his acquisition from the San Diego Padres, saw "MVP" chants buzzing for him as soon as he crushed an opposite-field homer in the fifth inning.

The pair of homers, coupled with another exceptional pitching display, helped the Yankees win the game 7-3 and get back to winning ways after dropping two straight to the Mariners.

After the game, Soto was asked about his growing relationship with Yankees fans. He was grateful for the support and found some native voices among the fan base:

"It's just unbelievable. I mean, I just got to turn around and they go crazy," Soto said. "And I know it's a lot of Dominicans. They all want me to say hi. I try to say hi to everybody, but, you know, I got to be focused in the game too. But it's really cool to see, you know, all that stuff out there and see how crazy they go."

Soto also mentioned that he is enjoying every bit of it until it lasts:

"All the attention, it seems like you enjoy it," Soto added. "I'm enjoying every part of it, every part of it. I mean, I'm having fun with it. You never know how long it's going to be like that. So you try to enjoy it every second, try to suck it all in and keep going."

Juan Soto-Aaron Judge power Yankees home over Mariners

MLB: Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

Apart from Juan Soto's two dingers in the third and the fifth, Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo also had home runs to their names as the Yankees clinched their 34th win.

Beginning with the starting pitcher, another quality start from Nestor Cortes Jr. (five IP, three H, three BB, 0 ER and six Ks) ensured a strong start for the Yankees.

The Yankees scored a pair of runs in the first and third and a solo run in the sixth to build a healthy 5-0 lead. The Mariners then had a three-run inning in the eighth, powered by Cal Raleigh's three-run shot, cutting the lead to 5-3.

However, that was the only and last scoring shot that came from the Mariners' offense, as the Yankees followed it up with two more of their own in the eighth and held down their fort from the mound.

