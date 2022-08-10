“I just want to make the best business decision for my family” - New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso discusses contract extension as he becomes arbitration eligible this off-season

New York Mets superstar first baseman Pete Alonso is having another excellent season, leading the team to an impressive 71-39 record. Alonso has belted 29 home runs and batted in 95 runs. He currently has a .904 OPS.

The New York Mets first baseman will become arbitration-eligible after this season and has many wondering about a potential contract extension. Pete Alonso spoke on the issue with SNY's Andy Martino.

SNY @SNYtv



Checking in with Pete Alonso and the Mets after the Braves extended Austin Riley (via on.sny.tv/P5UWuId "I just want to make the best business decision for my family. The opportunity for that prospect hasn't arisen yet"Checking in with Pete Alonso and the Mets after the Braves extended Austin Riley (via @martinonyc "I just want to make the best business decision for my family. The opportunity for that prospect hasn't arisen yet"Checking in with Pete Alonso and the Mets after the Braves extended Austin Riley (via @martinonyc) on.sny.tv/P5UWuId https://t.co/IXfxpBSYad

"I just want to make the best business decision for my family. The opportunity for that prospect hasn't arisen yet" - SNY

While Alonso is more focused on winning a World Series for the Mets for the first time since 1986, the contract has to be in the back of his mind. Alonso has been one of the best power hitters in all of baseball since coming into the league in 2019. The size of a potential contract is open to speculation.

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley recently signed a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, securing him with the Braves through 2032. Alonso will at least be worthy of the yearly income Riley will receive.

MLB Player Profile: Pete Alonso, New York Mets First Baseman

Pete Alonso during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso was drafted by the New York Mets in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft out of the University of Florida. Alonso played three seasons in the minor leagues before making his debut in 2019.

Alonso's 2019 season was one of the best ever by a rookie. Alonso set a Major League rookie record for home runs in a season with 53, passing Aaron Judge, who hit 52 in his rookie season. This was good enough to finish seventh in National League MVP voting and first in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

The 2020 shortened season proved to be a minor setback, with Alonso hitting just .231 in 57 games played. He still managed 16 home runs, which ranked in the top 10 in all of baseball.

The 2021 season was another year of impressive power numbers. Alonso belted 37 home runs while slugging an impressive .519. Now, in 2022, Alonso has broken out as one of the game's best run producers. As of August 9, Alonso leads the league in RBIs with 95. Here are his highlights from the start of the 2022 season.

Alonso will likely get a huge payday if he continues to put up these impressive stats.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt