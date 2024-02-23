"I just want to see him" - Japanese fan embarks on 6000-mile journey to Dodgers' spring training camp in hopes of catching a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani

There can be arguments made if Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player in the world. However, there can never be any argument if the subject is about the superstar's popularity.

A baseball fan by the name of Seiko Watanabe flew all the way from Yokohama, Japan, to Camelback Ranch in Glendale—a 6000-mile trip, just to see the once in a lifetime baseball star.

Clad in Dodger blue merchandise while being accompanied by her 6-year-old son, Watanabe shared her experience through ESPN insider Alden Gonzalez:

"I just want to see him. That is my dream."

It is not rare to see fans, especially from far places of the globe, travel stateside to see their favorite players. In the baseball-crazed country of Japan, Shohei Ohtani's popularity can only be compared to that of a demi-god.

This season, the Los Angeles Dodgers will boast two of the best players to ever grace Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League. The aforementioned Ohtani and the ace of the Japan National Baseball team, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

With the signing of two of the biggest names from the Land of the Rising Sun, the Dodgers can now undisputedly tag themselves as Japan's team, at least in terms of fans.

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Impact for the Dodgers

Hollywood's newest power couple, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto

For a huge chunk of the 2000s, majority of Japanese MLB fans supported the Seattle Mariners because of future Hall of Famer Ichiro. The fanbase eventually grew further and branched to other teams with the entry of Daisuke Matsuzaka, Hideki Matsui and Yu Darvish.

However, this isn't the first time that the Dodgers signed a superstar from Japan. 1990 NPB Pacific League MVP Hideo Nomo made his debut for the team in 1995. He had a productive time in Los Angeles, clinching the Rookie of the Year Award and being named an All-Star on the bounce.

In this day and age, though, it is almost a guarantee that the Dodgers are the majority-supported team by the Japanese baseball fans after signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The amount of web searches for the team skyrocketed in the island nation after the signing the golden duo.

It is egregious to think that $1 billion was forked out to land the Japanese superstars. However, given the prospect of merchandise sales and endorsement deals for the pair, it is forecasted that the Dodgers will break even or make a profit even after the historic big money move.

The duo have yet to play in a MLB regular-season game for the Dodgers but their impact and attention they've brought to the team has been second to none.

