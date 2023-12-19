“I just want us to be a solid base-running team” - Ron Washington outlines what he expects from his Angels team in 2024

The Los Angeles Angels will be led by veteran manager Ron Washington in 2024. He was the manager of the Texas Rangers between 2007 and '14, leading them to two consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and '11. The former player and coach is known for his leadership quality and old-school methodology, and the Angels are undoubtedly looking forward to doing well under him.

The Angels hired Washington in November, making him the oldest active manager currently in the big leagues.

One of the key factors that most likely attracted the Angels to Ron Washington is his ability to develop talent. With a roster featuring the likes of Mike Trout and Brandon Drury, Washington's guidance might unlock the team's full potential and break their losing track record from the past few seasons.

The 71-year-old Washington joined the "MLB Hot Stove" panel on MLB Network and was asked how he plans to motivate his squad to become more "stolen base inclined."

"Base running and stealing bases are two different things, Mike Trout can steal bases," Washington said. "Those types of guys probably can steal bases, but we just want them to be good base runners. When you can’t take a bag, then you’ve to do it another way … I just want us to be a solid base-running team.”

Ron Washington has a clear vision for the Angels

Being a good base runner can hugely impact the game. It includes observing the opposing pitcher's actions, foreseeing potential defensive errors and making quick decisions. A skillful base runner can change a simple single into a double or score from second on a single, which can significantly influence a contest's outcome.

As a former Rangers manager, Washington learned that patience is the key to managing a team while staying in the process as the players are young. Also, attention to detail is another important part for a manager to keep focus on.

With the Angels embarking on a new journey under Ron Washington's management, the focus on developing well-rounded base runners may be a key element in their success for the upcoming season.

