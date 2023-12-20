"I just wanted to show people that I tried" - Jung Hoo Lee explains decision to speak English during first Giants presser

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee 's dream has come true. He had wanted to play in Major League Baseball in the United States since elementary school and is now in the big leagues.

During his press conference on Saturday, the KBO star officially signed his six-year, $113 million contract. Lee is a great fit for a San Francisco team that has been on the short end of the stick regarding free agency lately.

On Saturday, Lee wanted to show fans that he was practicing and tried his hand at some English. While it was a mix of some broken English, he did a solid job, and reporters were able to understand what he said. However, it was not good enough for the one who calls himself "Grandon of the Wind."

"It didn't come out as great as I'd prepared. I just wanted to show people that I tried. I'm going to have to try harder" stated Lee.

Jung Hoo Lee vows to try harder in the future, and that is all anybody can ask for. Luckily, the league employs translators for international players, so at the end of the day, it is not too big of a deal.

Jung Hoo Lee is a great fit for the Giants

Giants Lee Baseball

Jung Hoo Lee was a star in the KBO. During his debut season in 2017, he won the Rookie of the Year Award, was KBO's MVP in 2022, and was a five-time All-Star. However, he is coming off a 2023 season where he fractured his ankle.

The 25-year-old outfielder hit .340/.407/.491 in six seasons in the KBO. Insiders like his bat-to-ball skills and his advanced eye at the plate. He is a patient hitter and excels in getting into good counts and barreling up balls.

While he does not have outlandish power, he is good for more than a handful of home runs. Where he will hurt opposing teams is his ability to hit doubles. He has good base speed and can easily drive balls into gaps.

His quickness extends to his defensive skills, making Lee a reliable outfielder who has good instincts on balls off the bat. Nonetheless, there have been concerns among some insiders about his arm strength.

Projected to be positioned as the leadoff hitter, Lee will be 25 for a significant portion of the 2024 season and will still be in the developmental phase of his career. It will be intriguing to observe how well Lee performs with the Giants.

