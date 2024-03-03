"I knew I'd like him, but I love watching him" - Yankees ace Gerrit Cole enamored by Juan Soto's spring training brilliance

Yankees top arm Gerrit Cole was all praise for Juan Soto, who's backing pitchers for fun this spring training.

The former Padres outfielder has gone 4-6 with two home runs and two extra base hits. His inclusion this winter has certainly turned heads in the Yankees clubhouse as the club looks for a big season.

Following an 8-4 Grapefruit League win over the Toronto Blue Jays at the George M. Steinbrenner Field, Cole enjoyed watching Soto, who raked in a home run and a double.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I knew I would enjoy watching him,” Cole said of Soto. “But, like, I love watching him. It’s a real pleasure to get to watch him. That, I’m thankful for.”

Expand Tweet

Earlier this offseason, the Padres dealt Soto and Trent Grisham to the Yankees in exchange for pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito and Randy Vásquez, along with veteran catcher Kyle Higashioka.

This trade has turned fruitful with Soto's hitting, making the Yankees World Series odds (+800) (bet $10 to win $90 total, via Fox Sports) improve drastically.

Yankees clubhouse singing praises of Juan Soto

Juan Soto has left the Yankees locker room impressed following their spring training games in Florida.

On Friday against the Blue Jays, Soto started out with a double in center field off starter Chad Dallas. In the fourth inning, he blasted a 419-foot home run against former Yankee Chad Green.

Anthony Rizzo, who homered twice in the game, sang praise for Soto's dedication to the game.

“He’s very, very professional,” Rizzo said. “He comes in. He has a great routine in the cage. He’s vocal with us. He talks. He’s easy to talk to, easy to pick his brain. Hopefully, it’s on us to make him feel as comfortable as he can before Spring Training ends.”

Rizzo also envisioned what it would be like with Aaron Judge and Soto in the same lineup.

“It starts with whoever is leading off, Juan Soto having 0-2 to 3-2 at-bats, and Judge doing what he does. It’s very, very comfortable.

"I’ve hit behind Judge pretty much since I’ve been here, so there’s a comfort in hitting behind him. Now with Soto in front of him, it’s just a whole other layer of an at-bat," Rizzo added.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also has big expectations from DJ LeMahieu, Judge, Juan Soto and Rizzo, with all swinging well down at Florida.

“It’s just a lot of those long, heavy at-bats,” Boone said. “You’re seeing it from DJ. He’s typically been 3-2. Juan, you feel like he’s going to kill the ball every time.

"I feel like Judge is getting good swings off, real calm to the ball, seeing it well. Look, it’s Spring Training, but for Rizz coming back from what he dealt with, to get some early results is nice.”

The Yankees aim to have a big season in 2024, with their World Series drought extending since 2009.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.