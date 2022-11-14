Not many fans know that MLB star Roger Clemens had a 10-year extramarital affair with the late country star Mindy McCready. The scandalous fling began when McCready was 16 years old and Clemens was a married man with two children. According to Sports Casting, the duo first met in a Florida karaoke bar and the pair hit it off.

Clemens' affair with McCready first came to light in April 2008, after the New York Daily News published news speculating about an extramarital affair between them.

However, Roger Clemens denied having an affair with McCready, saying:

"I know that many people want to know what I have to say about the recent articles in the media. Even though these articles contain many false accusations and mistakes, I need to say that I have made mistakes in my personal life for which I am sorry. I have apologized to my family and apologize to my fans. Like everyone, I have flaws. I have sometimes made choices which have not been right."

McReady then gave an interview with "Inside Edition" where she opened up about her fling with Clemens. However, five months prior to that, her mother, Melody Gayle Inge, accused Roger of having an inappropriate relationship with her daughter.

As reported by ABC News, Melody Gayle Inge didn't mince her words and spoke about not approving McCready getting involved with a married man.

"I knew he was married and it was not something I approved of."

Finally, in November 2008, Mindy's controversial "Inside Edition" hit the press where she spoke about some never heard of before the facts.

"Roger Clemens is one of the most wonderful men I’ve ever known. … He treated me like a princess. We never had a meeting in secret. We went on vacations together:We went to Palm Springs; we went to Las Vegas, New York City. I wanted him to do right by me … and when he wouldn’t, I broke it off.”

In the interview, she also apologized to Clemens' wife on his behalf for carrying on an affair with her.

"A person is unhappy in their marriage and spending all their personal time with someone else, you need to do right by your marriage." He should have just told Debbie and been honest with her. If he didn’t want to be with her and wanted to be with me, he should have told her.”

She added:

“I have nothing but remorse and nothing but sympathy for what she’s had to go through with this situation, and she has my utmost apology."

Shortly after Mindy McCready’s appearance on Inside Edition, she allegedly attempted suicide on December 17, 2008.

"Mindy McCready dead at 37, apparent suicide. Had attempted suicide in 2005 and 2008, as well." - Oscar Garcia

"Mindy McCready dead at 37, apparent suicide. Had attempted suicide in 2005 and 2008, as well." - Oscar Garcia

A tragic tale, indeed.

Roger Clemens addressed country star Mindy McCready's suicide in 2013

Long Island Ducks v Sugar Land Skeeters

Mindy McCready took her life on February 17, 2013. This came five years after all the media circus about her extramarital affair with Roger Clemens, and several failed suicide attempts.

She was just 37! Mindy was discovered dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the front porch of her Arkansas home.

Following the headline-making news of Mindy McCready's passing, here's what Roger Clemens had to say:

"Yes, that is sad news. I had heard over time that she was trying to get peace and direction in her life. The few times that I had met her and her manager/agent they were extremely nice.”

"Roger Clemens addresses Mindy McCready's death." - @USA TODAY Sports

Mindy McCready produced a total of five studio albums during the brief span of her musical career. Her last song, "I'll See You Yesterday," was released on February 18, 2013, the day after McCready passed away.

