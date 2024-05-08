“I knew right away” - Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras on the moment that Mets slugger JD Martinez accidentally broke his arm

Catcher Willson Contreras has been one of the bright points in an otherwise-underwhelming season for the St. Louis Cardinals. However, after an unfortunate encounter on Tuesday, it appears as though his team may lose one of their top assets.

During the Cardinals' game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Mets slugger JD Martinez swung at an inside pitch. While Martinez's bat sailed wide of the ball, it clipped Contreras, who was crouched behind the plate, right on the wrist.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Right now, the benefits of framing a pitch seem worth the risk of getting hit by a swing. If we had roboumps today, Willson Contreras’ arm wouldn’t be fractured." - Sofie

Immediately, the three-time All-Star collapsed, evidently in a great deal of pain. Clutching his arm, Contreras was escorted off of the field. His team would go on to fall to the New York Mets 7-5.

Following the game, the Venezuelan catcher underwent tests that revealed a fracture in his left forearm. In the aftermath, the St. Louis Cardinals catcher revealed that he understood instantly that he had a serious ailment on his hands, telling The Athletic:

"I knew right away that i was in a bad situation"

A longtime member of the Chicago Cubs, Contreras was esteemed for his catching abilities, winning three All-Star nods and playing an integral role in delivering the 2016 World Series to Chicago. Before the 2023 season, the 31 year-old inked a five-year contract worth $87.5 million, meaning he will remain a Cardinal until at least 2027.

Now expected to miss 6-8 weeks, Willson Contreras could have received far worse. JD Martinez is a former RBI leader who has clobbered 44 home runs since 2021. Replayed imagery of the exchange has renewed intense debate among observers regarding the practice of pitch-framing and its related safety repurcussions.

Willson Contreras' absence will be a considerable loss for his team

In 31 games this season, Contreras has hit an impressive .280/.398/.551 with 11 doubles and 12 RBIs.

Additionally, his six home runs and .949 lead his club. In response to the unfortunate injury sustained by his catcher, Cards manager Oli Marmol told USA Today:

"It's a tough one, (Contreras) was doing such a phenomenal job. He's a great competitor, he brings so much to the club, performance-wise but also his competitive nature. To see him go down was definitely tough."

Now at last place in the NL Central, the Cardinals know that offensive production is at a premium. Losing a bat like Willson Contreras is bound to make things tougher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback