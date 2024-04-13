"I knew Shohei was gonna make it right" - Fans applaud Shohei Ohtani as Dodgers star meets fan who caught his home run ball

Everything seems to be going well for Shohei Ohtani and he appears to be finding his stride with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a stormy period involving the gambling controversy. Now, he's taking steps to mend fences with the fan who caught his first home run ball.

Before the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani met his fan Ambar Roman. Shotime's first home run with the Dodgers, a 430-foot moon shot into the right-center field, ended up in Roman's hands in a match against the San Francisco Giants.

However, according to Roman, after being escorted down to a nearby bullpen, unnamed Dodger officials told her that Ohtani hoped for the ball and was willing to trade for it.

Players often seek out milestone home run balls held by fans who happen to catch them, but Roman stated that she felt pressurized to surrender Ohtani's ball. Nevertheless, the two-way sensation wanted to make it up to her.

The gesture didn't go unnoticed by Dodgers fans who took to social media to react to it. Fans applauded Ohtani for reaching out to Roman and setting things right.

Roman shared pictures of her meeting with Ohtani on X.

Here's a look at some of the top comments on Roman's post.

"I'm so glad you got hooked up! No way Ohtani would be that cold," one fan wrote.

"Cool. As a baseball fan, Ohtani personally knows what is right to so. Good to see you get that chance again," wrote another fan on X.

"Shohei is all class and I knew that he would make it right. I wish he was a Padres but I will always root for him," another fan chipped in.

Fans were happy for Roman and her husband since the two got to meet the Dodgers star.

"Happy for you and your husband happy birthday don’t wash your hand ever you met Ohtani so lucky," another fan wrote.

"This is so cool!! I had a gut feeling he was wanting to meet up with you eventually!" wrote one fan.

Shohei Ohtani traded memorabilia with Roman

Shohei Ohtani's first home run ball with the Dodgers was important to him, but Roman said that she did not have a good experience when asked to return it. In an interview with the Dodgers Nation, she said,

"At first they only wanted to give me two hats for the ball."

MLB fans condemned the Dodgers for the way they handled the situation. Despite Roman's initial disappointment, she found solace in receiving a signed bat, two caps, and another signed ball in exchange. To top things off and set things right, Shotime made a point to meet Roman on her birthday, to make it a memorable one.

