"I don't know who he was angry at" - Yankees commentator Michael Kay criticizes Brian Cashman's fiery address to media at winter meetings

Earlier this offseason, Brian Cashman lost his cool at the winter GM meetings and someone took due note of it. Longtime New York Yankees broadcaster, Michael Kay isn’t happy about how Cashman addressed the media during the winter meetings.

Cashman has been the Yankees general manager since 1998. The last time the team made it to, and won, the world series was in 2009. Since then, it has been a hit or miss, and the fans blame it all on Brian Cashman. No matter what goes wrong with the team, he is always in focus.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent appearance on the "Foul Territory" podcast, Michael Kay expressed how he thought it wasn’t fair of Cashman to lose his cool in that manner. He mentioned that he understood where Cashman came from, but the press and media treat him fairly. Speaking about Brian Cashman, Kay said:

“I’m certainly not a puritan. But I said at the time and I’m sure Brian didn’t like it, you know, I understood his frustrations, the stuff he said in the winter meetings. But I just thought that the way he said it is not really befitting the way he should have been speaking. And he kind of walked that back a little bit, but he was really really angry."

He added:

"I don’t know who he was angry at because I think he’s been treated fairly and very well. I think he’s earned that from the New York media because I think he’s done an unbelievable job and I think he’s a Hall of Fame GM. So he must be reacting to fans. There's a set of Yankees fans on social media who despise him. Every move he makes they hate.”

Brian Cashman lashed out on Yankees fans for making him a scapegoat

Back in November, during the winter GM meetings, Cashman lost his cool and publicly addressed the media in a fiery manner.

One of the biggest areas of concern among Yankees fans has been the club’s analytics department. Compared to other top club's in MLB, Yankees fans believe that their's is a step behind. Brian Cashman addressed those concerns, saying:

“It’s the same people, same analytics group. One thing that we have is a very consistent, successful operation. Last year, obviously is the first year in a long time we took a dip, and it happens, but the same people that were responsible for us having a lot of success are somehow being focused as the blame game for the reason the 2023 season went south.”

The Yankees have improved their ranks by adding the likes of Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman to their squad. Should they manage to add another dependable pitcher to their rotation, fans can’t fault Cashman for lack of activity this offseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.