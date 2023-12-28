"I know it's going to shock people" - MLB analyst dampens Yankees' hopes with bold Juan Soto prediction

As a member of the Padres in 2023, Juan Soto ripped a career-high 35 home runs. Only freshly 25 years of age, many fans expect that total to increase even more in the coming years, especially after Soto was traded to the Yankees earlier this month.

Yankee Stadium is regarded as one of the more hitter-friendly parks in MLB. Owing to the small field dimensions, including the notoriously short porch in right field, many hitters have seen their offensive figures padded simply by batting in the Bronx.

However, one MLB analyst has cast doubt on the presumption that Juan Soto's home run stats will continue to rise. In a recent interview on the Foul Territory Podcast, analyst Mike Petriello predicted that Soto would hit 32 home runs, a decrease of 3 bombs compared to last season.

Per Petriello's reasoning, Yankee Stadium is not a good park for left-handed hitters like Juan Soto. According to Petriello, Soto's opposite-field tendencies will not serve to help him as much as it did when playing for the San Diego Padres. Petriello backed up his claims by highlighting that outfielders play very shallow in right field at Yankee Stadium, limiting extra base hits for left-handed hitters.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Soto made his debut with the Washington Nationals in 2018, and won the World Series with the team the following year. Noted for his excellent eye, Soto has led MLB in walks in three of his six total seasons, including during the 2024 campaign.

Although 2023 was an excellent season that saw Soto hit .275/.410/.519 for the Padres, his team could not afford to extend the star. Although he was traded to the New York Yankees on December 6, questions have been raised regarding the team's ability to carry Soto long-term.

Juan Soto's future with the Yankees rides high on 2024 figures

If Soto wants the Yankees to commit to him on a long-term basis, then he will need to prove his worth in 2024. Although Soto has produced with every team he has been with over his career, playing in New York is an entirely different animal. For his sake, here's hoping that Petriello's forecasts do not come to fruition.

