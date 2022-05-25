"I don't know how that happened" - Cincinnati Reds fan in the bleachers makes spectacular catch while on the phone, gives ball to a young girl

The Cincinnati Reds' Great American Ballpark seems to be a common place for awesome fan moments this season. Two days ago, a ball landed in a fan's beer cup in the stands, and the fan chugged the drink with the ball still inside the cup.

Just yesterday, another fan registered an iconic moment. The fan grabbed the ball in a way that would make even Los Angeles Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. applaud. The fan caught a foul ball off Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega's bat in the bottom of the third inning with his left hand while he was on the phone.

What's spectacular about this is the extension of the fan's arm while he was talking to the phone cross-armed, meaning that his mobile device was in his left ear and his right hand was holding it. Fans around him were also amazed by the feat, and in a nice gesture, the fan who caught the ball gave it to a younger fan beside him.

Bally Sports Cincinnati @BallySportsCIN One-handed catch while on the phone.

Gives the ball to a kid.



"✅ One-handed catch while on the phone. ✅ Gives the ball to a kid. Impressive, indeed!" - @ Bally Sports Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds proceeded to succumb to the Chicago Cubs in this game, 11-4.

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs Review

The Cincinnati Reds were clearly overpowered by the Chicago Cubs in their matchup at the Great American Ballpark. They were trampled by the Cubs 11-4, who, after a long slump, have now won three straight games.

The National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India started the scoring off for the Cubs with a sac fly in the first. The inning finished 3-2. The Cubbies then proceeded to unleash a five-run barrage in the fifth kicked off by Frank Schwindel's second home run of the day. By the end of the inning, Chicago's advantage had ballooned to eight with a 10-2 scoreline. A few more runs were scored toward the dying stages, and the game ended at 11-4.

The win was awarded to Marcus Stroman, who had a 4 H/2 R/ 2 ER/2 BB/8 K performance in five innings of work. The save was given to Robert Gsellman. The loss, on the other hand, was given to Tyler Mahle, who had a nightmarish day on the mound. He issued eight runs and was pulled after four innings.

The Chicago Cubs now have a 18-24 record and are on a three-game win-streak. The Cincinnati Reds, on the other hand, are still in the basement of the majors with a 12-30 record.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt