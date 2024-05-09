“I know I have power” - Teoscar Hernandez discusses his approach at the plate after strong performance as Dodgers sweep Marlins 

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their red-hot form in the MLB after a two-run home run from Teoscar Hernandez gave them a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The LA side remains unbeaten this month as their latest win completes back-to-back sweeps against the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins in the past week. Hernandez was the star of the show on Wednesday, hitting an RBI single in the first to give the Dodgers the lead before his two-run blast in the sixth secured the win.

When asked if he made any adjustments to his game, the outfielder said:

“Nothing different. I know I have power, I just need to hit the ball... Right now I'm just trying to put the ball in play.”

Teoscar Hernandez was signed as an international free agent by the Houston Astros in 2011 and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2016. He has since played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners, winning two Silver Slugger awards over the years. In January this year, he signed a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers.

Hernandez has made a great start to life in LA and has now hit four home runs in his last six games for them. On Wednesday, he scored all three runs for the Dodgers as they completed a sweep of the Marlins.

The outfielder's RBI single in the first inning allowed Freddie Freeman to score, and his two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth secured the victory on the night. He currently leads the Dodgers lineup with 29 RBIs this season.

Gavin Stone earns 3rd win of the season as Teoscar Hernandez single-handedly blows past Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez proved once again that he has been a great signing over the winter, scoring three runs against the Marlins to lift his team to a win and another sweep.

From the mound, starting pitcher Gavin Stone put in another impressive shift to prove he belongs in the starting rotation. Over seven innings pitched, the righty allowed six hits and one home run, while recording four strikeouts. The youngster has been impressive in the MLB this season, and his performance took his record to 3-1 for the current campaign.

