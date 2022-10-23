After New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his historic 62nd home run in Arlington, Texas, he dedicated his success to his mother. He told "The Post" that she taught him to work hard and go the extra mile.

“I know I wouldn’t be a New York Yankee if it wasn’t for my mom. The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up, knowing the difference from right and wrong, how to treat people and how to go the extra mile and put in extra work, all that kind of stuff. She’s molded me into the person that I am today.”

Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck and his parents were present at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field to cheer him on and witnessed his historic moment that happened during the first inning of Game 2. His mother was seen holding Samantha's hand as they watched Judge take the shot.

Samantha Bracksieck with Aaron Judge's mother Patty Judge.

Judge also spoke about his father and considers him his hero.

“My dad gets done working. He’s tired. He just wants to hang up and rest up. But he’s always taken the time to spend five minutes, ten minutes with me. Those are things, those are memories I hold on to until this day. He’s always been my hero. I’m always a guy who looked up to him.”

After an outstanding season, Judge has cemented his spot among the Yankees' all-time greatest players. Despite leading the MLB in home runs and the AL in RBIs, he is currently lagging behind Luis Arraez in the American League batting race with a .313 average.

Aaron Judge wed Samantha in Hawaii on December 11, 2021

The couple's elegant outdoor wedding was held at the Montage Kapalua Bay resort. Aaron Judge is very inactive on social media, while Samantha is completely absent from it. But pictures from their wedding quickly became popular on social media.

The couple first got close in high school and have always been secretive about their relationship. According to reports, the two split up before reconciling in 2019.

