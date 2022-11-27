Before the 14-time All-Star's PED suspension in July 2013, MLB star Roger Clemens publicly expressed his support for Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez. At the time, the MLB was threatening to punish a large number of players for using steroids, possibly as many as 24 players.

Roger Clemens, who was embroiled in a drug problem himself, spoke out in favor of Alex during the crisis and said:

"A-Rod was my teammate in New York. I'm glad he was my teammate. I did things to make him feel comfortable. I did that for all of my teammates. I think I was a pretty solid teammate. I've got my own feelings on particular people in MLB, you know, how they approached my situation. I don't know about it, and I don't care about it, to tell you the truth."

A-Rod was ultimately suspended by MLB commissioner Bud Selig in 2013 for taking performance-enhancing drugs during the biogenesis controversy that engulfed the MLB.

Alex Rodriguez is a former player with the New York Yankees and one of the best in his era. But it's impossible to ignore his role in the PED controversy.

The facility, called Biogenesis of America specialized in hormone replacement treatment and weight reduction. Reportedly, it had connections to multiple MLB players and gave the players PEDs to help them perform better on the field. And among them was Alex.

A-Rod was therefore first suspended for 211 games from August 8, 2013, until the end of the MLB season in 2014 after being found guilty. However, the suspension was in fact cut to 162 games when he later filed an appeal later.

After completing his suspension, A-Rod returned to the field only to retire in 2016.

After retiring, the majority of sportsmen lose their allure. However, Alex's narrative of recovery is motivational. He made a complete 360-degree turn in his life.

He now serves as the CEO of A-Rod Corp, his investment company, and is a co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, an NBA franchise.

