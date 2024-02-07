"I know a lot of people are mad... What are they going to say now?" - When Carlos Correa took a dig at Astros haters during playoffs

During the shortened 2020 season, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros were rolling. They made the postseason through the Wild Card after finishing second in the division to the Oakland Athletics.

Houston took on the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card. They made slight work of the Twins, sweeping them two games to none to advance to the American League Division Series.

After the sweep, Correa was fired up. He took a moment after the game to address the fans who were giving the Astros a hard time for their sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

"I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don't want to see us here. But what are they gonna say now? You know, we're a solid team, we play great baseball. We won a series on the road in Minnesota, so what are they gonna say now?" Correa said (via Sports Illustrated).

Carlos Correa was tired of hearing about their sign-stealing scandal from fans and how the team did not deserve the World Series they won. That has not escaped him, even after signing a deal with the Twins years later.

Carlos Correa and the Astros fizzled out in the ALCS

In 2020, after taking down the Twins, Carlos Correa and the Astros were matched up against the Oakland Athletics in the ALDS. They wanted revenge on the team who claimed the top spot in the division.

They were able to do so, taking the series by force. They took down the Athletics 3-1 to advance to the ALCS, one step closer to the World Series.

Matched up against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS, Houston ran into a roadblock. In a close series, they lost 4-3.

This set the stage for a Rays-Dodgers World Series, which was an exciting one. The Dodgers took down the Rays 4-2 and won their seventh World Series title.

It was a peculiar season, with the season being shortened to 60 games due to Covid-19.

