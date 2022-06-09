"I know the players are and myself is part to blame" - Shohei Ohtani supports Joe Maddon by taking part of the blame for Los Angeles Angels slump

Los Angeles Angels superstar and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani spoke out and supported former Angels manager Joe Maddon regarding his recent termination. During a 12-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Angels decided to shake things up by firing Maddon.

The Angels did this just days after the Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi in the middle of their skid. Just three weeks ago, it seemed like the Angels might make a push to overtake the Astros for first place in the American League West. Now, however, they are far from that, and it looks like the Texas Rangers could pass them very soon.

"Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Archie Bradley on Joe Maddon" - @ Bally Sports West

Ohtani, along with Mike Trout, spoke in support of Joe Maddon, saying that the players on the team also need to be held accountable.

Shohei Ohtani voices his opinion about the manager change

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels

During the interview that Bally Sports West tweeted, Shohei Ohtani was asked about Joe Maddon and how he felt about the situation. Ohtani said, "Obviously this is not all Joe Maddon's fault, and the players need to step it up." He then went on to thank Maddon for all he did for him and the Los Angeles Angels.

Over the past two weeks, Ohtani has hit just .186 through 13 games. Over the season, Ohtani has also seen a dip in offensive numbers, hitting .242 with a .770 OPS. Although these are solid numbers, they are nothing compared to his historic 2021 MLB season, where he took home the American League MVP.

On the mound, however, Ohtani looks sharp, with 65 strikeouts in just 47.1 innings pitched this season. He is also locking down hitters to just a .238 batting average, so it is safe to say he has not lost anything on the bump.

"OBP Allowed w/ RISP Since 2021 (Starting Pitchers) 1. Shohei Ohtani - .203" - @ Inside Edge

Ohtani, along with star Mike Trout and other players on the Los Angeles Angels, needs up his game for them to exit this slump. Hopefully, the change of command can help that get started.

