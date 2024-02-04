“I don't know my job yet” - Former Astros manager Dusty Baker admits to lack of clarity concerning new Giants front office gig

Former Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker announced his retirement after his team fell just shy of making it back to the championship. Losing in the ALCS prompted the longtime player and coach to step away from the game, but that didn't last all that long. He's about to return to Houston, but not as a member of the franchise.

Instead, he's returning to a different team. He was once the manager of the San Francisco Giants. In fact, that was the first team he'd ever managed. In 1993, he made his debut with the team and opted to join them on a front office role this season.

As for what his role actually is, he's a little unsure:

"I don't know what my job is exactly yet. First, I've gotta learn the organization. I know some of the people upstairs but some of the people I don't know because they've changed personnel so much. I'll find out some time."

His technical role is special advisor to the president of baseball operations. That essentially means he will be someone who does a lot for Farhan Zaidi.

Why did Dusty Baker return to baseball?

Dusty Baker called it a career in 2023. He retired at 74 years old, only to come back to the sport in a brand new role the following year. It's with a new team, but he's back.

Dusty Baker returned with the Giants

He also opened up on why he went that direction after retiring from MLB:

"I went that direction because it's close to home, close to my grandchildren, close to my family, brothers and sisters that are getting older. Sometime or another, you've gotta go home. I was thinking about it last year, I wasn't home for eight months. That's a long time. Getting older, you start thinking about enjoying your life."

He admitted recently that he didn't like all the extra curricular activities that managing entailed, and he preferred to be in the background a bit more, which is something this job will give him.

Baker also managed for the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds between his stops in San Francisco and Houston.

