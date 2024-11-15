"I don't know who Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are" - Jon Jones makes shocking revelation when asked to picked between duo in hypothetical MMA clash

For MLB fans, the names of Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge are not just household ones, but representative of some of the most superlative talent in pro sports. However, as was recently revealed, not everyone in the world of athletics is so familiar with the stars.

On a recent appearance on the Broadcast Boys podcast, UFC Champion fighter Jon Jones was quizzed by host Brody to go over some hypothetical MMA matchups. After fielding a few possibilities, Brody asked about the potential matchup of Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge.

Jon Jones claimed that he does not know of Judge, the New York Yankees captain, or Ohtani, who recently won the World Series. Both men competed in the October's Fall Classic, which was viewed by over 15 million pairs of eyes.

Both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are credited with growing the game, but in the USA and internationally. In Ohtani's homeland of Japan, millions tuned in to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers star, with watch parties extending into the early hours of the next morning.

""Huge. ... I’m just surprised at how big he is." —Shohei Ohtani on what he thinks when he sees Aaron Judge in person @PerezEd" - Sports Center

Regarded as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time, Jon Jones is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion. Having become the youngest champion in UFC history back in 2000, Jones' only professional loss came as a result of a disqualification, a call that UFC contests.

Apart from his professional accomplishments, Jones' name has been in the media for the wrong reasons. In 2015, he was removed from UFC's official rankings after a hit-and-run incident and tested positive for banned substances the following year, resulting in a suspension.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are 2024 Hank Aaron Award winners

Annually given to the top hitters in each league, Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are the 2024 Hank Aaron Award winners. Speaking to the event in Las Vegas via video call, Judge said:

"Hello Las Vegas, I wish I could be there with you there tonight," ut I am honored and humbled to accept the American League Hank Aaron Award. Hank was one of the greatest hitters of all time. To be mentioned in the same breath and the same sentence is truly an incredible accomplishment that I do not take lightly."

Jon Jones may not be familiar, but for baseball fans, Ohtani and Judge are two of the best that they have ever witnessed.

