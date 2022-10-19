Hannah Jeter, the wife of MLB legend Derek Jeter, once revealed that she had no idea about her husband's fame. She believed that he was a pitcher for the New York Yankees.

In a special edition of The Players Tribune in 2017, Hannah opened up about meeting Jeter. She admitted that she had no idea who he was during their first interaction, as she said:

"I thought he was a pitcher. I know it sounds strange that I didn’t know he was a shortstop. When a mutual friend introduced us while I was at dinner with my mom in New York, I didn’t really know who Derek was at all. I can just imagine all of the New Yorkers reading this right now thinking, Oh, come aawwnn. They probably don’t believe me."

Derek Jeter and his wife tied the knot in 2016, two years after retiring from MLB

She added that they met in the off-season in 2012, before making a trip away from New York to spend some quality time. After dating for few years, Derek Jeter confirmed in November 2015 that he and Hannah were engaged. They tied the knot on July 9, 2016, in Napa Valley.

The couple have three daughters named Bella, Story and River together.

When Derek Jeter's wife attributed her success to her husband

Hannah also spoke about her husband's influence in her life ever since they met almost a decade ago. In an interview with Health earlier this year, she spoke about her relationship with her daughters and how her husband has helped her shine. She said:

“You want to find someone who is way better than you, or you think so. You’re like, ‘This person is gonna bring out the best in me, and I’m gonna be a way better person this year.'”

The couple also shared photos of their family on social media and have also been spotted going on vacation from time to time. Hannah was also present during her husband's 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction in the front row, with Derek attributing his success to his wife throughout his career.

The Hall of Famer spent 19 years with the New York Yankees, while cementing his legacy as one of the all-time greats in baseball history.

