"This person is gonna bring out the best in me, and I’m gonna be a way better person this year" - When Derek Jeter's wife held the HOFer in high regard for helping her shine in life

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter are quite the power couple. Their popularity is off the charts thanks to their work in their respective professions. Irrespective of the glam and glitz of showbiz, the couple have been inseparable since 2012. A testament to true love!

Hannah and Derek tied the knot in 2016 after 4 years of dating. They married in a small gathering of 100 guests at the picturesque Meadowood resort in Napa.

"ICYMI: Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis are officially husband and wife! http://eonli.ne/29FFrpt" - E! News, Twitter

In an interview with Health Magazine earlier this year, she spoke about what makes Derek such a great guy.

“You want to find someone who is way better than you, or you think so. You’re like, ‘This person is gonna bring out the best in me, and I’m gonna be a way better person this year.'”

Well, they truly do bring the best out of each other.

The couple welcomed their first child in 2017, and their second in 2019. The family focussed chapter has been "the most transformative of my life," Hannah described.

"I'm so deeply connected and attached to [my daughters], I don't like to leave them," she told the magazine at one point. "My husband gets mad at me, because he wants to go on vacation sometimes, and I'm like, great! Let's take the kids!"

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter, Instagram

Hannah Jeter and daughters rooted for Derek Jeter during his Hall of Fame induction

Hannah Jeter was spotted in the front row with her daughter at Derek’s 2021 induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in New York. During his speech, Jeter took the time out to praise the women in his life for always standing by his side.

Fox News @FoxNews Derek Jeter's wife Hannah, kids make rare public appearance as they sweetly support his Hall of Fame induction foxnews.com/entertainment/… Derek Jeter's wife Hannah, kids make rare public appearance as they sweetly support his Hall of Fame induction foxnews.com/entertainment/…

Jeter made it very clear that he couldn’t have made it this far without the unconditional love and support from his wife.

“We've been through so much over the past five years. You're the strongest person I know, which I'm sure you're gonna say is required when you're dealing with me," he continued. "You're thoughtful, you're caring, you've been an incredible wife and even more amazing mother."

He mentioned his daughters too, and said that being a father to them is a dream of its own.

"HELP!!!" - Derek Jeter, Instagram

"You know, this day puts an exclamation point on my playing career, which was my first dream," he said, addressing his girls. "Through you all, with you all, I'm living another one."

With plenty of open road in his life post his retirement, Jeter plans to make the most of it with his family. It is truly a special time in the family’s lives.

