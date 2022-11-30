The New York Yankees are confident they can keep Aaron Judge on their books for the foreseeable future, according to sports commentator Jack Curry.

Before the start of last season, Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million deal from the Yankees. He is now a free agent. The 30-year-old gambled on himself and it proved successful, as he broke the American League home run record by striking 62 this past season.

Following a historic season, Judge will have no shortage of suitors in free agency, but he is widely expected to re-sign with the Yankees.

MichiganYankees☃️🕎 @MichiganYankees Jack Curry: "I know the Yankees are confident and comfortable in their position [with Judge.]" Jack Curry: "I know the Yankees are confident and comfortable in their position [with Judge.]"

"I know the Yankees are confident and comfortable in their position [with Judge," Jack Curry of the YES Network was quoted as saying.

"You have to believe the deal is probably a 8-year deal in the $300 million range. That is where I think we stand. I think the Yankees are hopeful [Judge] will be their right fielder in 2023.”

Judge is seeking a salary comparable to that of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, who earns $36 million annually. The Yankees might be open to paying that much, although they reportedly "prefer" to remain under $40 million per year and do not want the new contract to exceed $400 million.

Aaron Judge has many suitors

Aaron Judge at the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon

Aaron Judge had a batting line of .313/.425/.686 in 157 games last season, leading the league in home runs, runs (133), RBIs (131), slugging %, OBP, OPS+ (211), and total bases (391). His quest to break Roger Maris' 61-year-old AL record for home runs in a season kept fans on their toes. He ultimately achieved that feat in the opening contest of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.

Judge, however, failed to carry the momentum into the postseason. He hit .139 (5-for-36) with two home runs and three RBIs in nine postseason games before going hitless with a walk in the ALCS. Against the Houston Astros, he managed just 1-for-16 from the home base.

Despite his postseason struggles, Judge is expected to have many suitors during free agency. While in San Francisco this week, the American League MVP met with team representatives, although not much is known about the discussions.

Aaron Judge grew up in Linden, California and supported the San Francisco Giants growing up. He still has strong ties to the area.

Perhaps Judge still has dreams of donning orange and black and hitting home runs into McCovey Cove at the age of 30, just like Barry Bonds did when he was younger. It wouldn't be the worst way for him to finish his career.

Another team reportedly interested in Judge are the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, as things stand, the Yankees are the frontrunners for his signature.

Poll : 0 votes