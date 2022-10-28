New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter extended his support to Yankees manager Aaron Boone when asked about his former teammate's future.

At his Turn 2 Foundation Dinner on Wednesday night, Jeter added his two cents on the Yankees skipper, who has come under fire in recent times after his team's humiliating sweep against the Astros in the ALCS.

"Good for Aaron. I like Aaron. I played with Aaron. Sometimes, when you’re in a situation like that, you’re in a no-win situation unless you win. But I like Aaron. I haven’t been around. I had my head down in Miami for 4 1/2 years. I wasn’t paying close attention But I like Aaron, and, look, he puts them in a position every year to have that chance to win. Ultimately, it comes down to the players, right?”

The Hall of Famer stated that he approves of Aaron Boone and commended the manager for putting the Yankees in a position to win every year. The Yankees ex-captain added that the responsibility for winning ultimately rests on the shoulders of the players.

The comments came after reports that New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner was retaining Aaron Boone in his position and was optimistic about renewing executive Brian Cashman's contract.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has made a controversial decision

In what can only be described as a "stupid" and controversial decision—at least by Yankees fans standards—owner Hal Steinbrenner is going to let Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone continue managing the team.

Even though the team has reached two ALCS in the past five years, the team's early playoff exits and the perceived lack of direction by management continue to be a reason why fans lambast the team's front office.

