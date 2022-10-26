"So incredibly unfair to the fanbase", "The definition of insanity" - New York Yankees fans incensed by report that manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman will be retained after disappointing playoffs

According to multiple sources, New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is keen to retain general manager Brian Cashman and club skipper Aaron Boone in their respective posts.

Cashman is in the final year of his contract this year and it is widely speculated that he will be re-signed. This means Boone, who just finished the first year of his three-year contract, is set to remain with the team as well.

It was also reported that Steinbrenner won't be swayed in changing his decision unless there is a massive uproar amongst New York Yankees fans.

Upon seeing the news that both Cashman and Boone will remain with the club, a significant portion of the Yankees fanbase expressed their disappointment. Many of them took to Twitter to voice their displeasure about the impending move.

"This is insane. So incredibly unfair to the fanbase. Could have lived with Cashman. Not Boone."

"The definition of insanity."

A majority of New York Yankees fans think retaining Cashman and Boone is deplorable and voiced their frustration in hopes of being heard by the ownership.

Dave @David_Alongi @SInow To disgrace George Steinbrenner like this is embarrassing. Hal I know you follow me on here so this is for you and you only. You are a loser. You are an embarrassment to pinstripes everywhere. @SInow To disgrace George Steinbrenner like this is embarrassing. Hal I know you follow me on here so this is for you and you only. You are a loser. You are an embarrassment to pinstripes everywhere.

ROGUE HOU SPORTS LLC @RogueHouSports @SInow As a lifelong, diehard Yankees fan I support this move. This team needs stability and time to grow. I also hope we re-sign Josh Donaldson and IKF, then extend Aaron Hicks until 2030. Continuity is key. I am only recommending this because I am a lifelong, diehard Yankees fan. @SInow As a lifelong, diehard Yankees fan I support this move. This team needs stability and time to grow. I also hope we re-sign Josh Donaldson and IKF, then extend Aaron Hicks until 2030. Continuity is key. I am only recommending this because I am a lifelong, diehard Yankees fan.

Nothing has been finalized as of the moment. However, with multiple sources reporting on the issue, it could just be a matter of time before the retention is confirmed, much to the chagrin and agony of most Yankees fans.

Brian Cashman's tenure with the New York Yankees

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman

It's been 36 years since Brian Cashman landed a job with the New York Yankees.

Starting off as an intern in 1986, Cashman worked his way up the ranks and was named assistant general manager six years later to help manage the team. He took over the post after the suspension of George Steinbrenner.

Since 1998, Cashman has held both the general manager and vice-presidential roles within the organization. He has been a part of four World Series title-winning teams. As a Yankees executive, the 55-year-old is yet to see a season where his team has ended up with a losing record.

However, with one of the biggest budgets and payrolls in the league, New York Yankees fans have called for a change in leadership and the firing of Cashman. It has been 13 years since the Bronx Bombers won a World Series title, which has been a major reason for their protests.

With the amount of money being spent on big names, Yankees fans are tired of disappointment and early postseason exits on a yearly basis.

