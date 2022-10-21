The New York Yankees struggled in game one of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, losing 4-2. They couldn't get their offense going, striking out 17 times. The only offense they produced on Wednesday was two solo home runs off the bats of Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo.
Manager Aaron Boone made a questionable move in the eyes of many by bringing in starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt out of the bullpen. Schmidt doesn't have much experience coming out of the bullpen, and he let up two runs in Wednesday night's loss.
People have noticed that Boone hasn't put Domingo German on the mound yet this postseason. The last appearance on the mound was on October 5th, the last day of the regular season.
German was heavily used in the regular season, starting in 14 games for the Yankees in the regular season. Between using Schmidt in a reliever role and not throwing German in quite some time, fans are starting to question Boone's thought process.
"Ur so bad at ur job," one fan said.
".... this team is held back by tremendously bad management it's disgusting," cried another fan.
It's safe to say that New York Yankees fans are over Aaron Boone and the way he manages the team. Fans believe his bullpen management cost them the game on Wednesday.
All eyes will be on Boone and how he manages the bullpen on Thursday. The New York Yankees need a win on Thursday to split the series. Fans are hoping Boone has a better plan than he did in Game 1.
The New York Yankees need to get their offense going
As a team, it's hard to win a baseball game when players strike out 17 times. Houston's pitching staff has been great, but the New York batters looked lost at the plate for much of the night. They allowed the Astros to get comfortable on the mound.
The Yankees' only runs came from two solo home runs and they only lost the game by two runs.
The outcome of the game could have been different if the Yankees had some runners on base when they hit their home runs. Even though the Yankees had struck out 17 times, they were still in the ballgame. The team has to take that as a positive.
If the Yankees can get their bats going, they have what it takes to take down the Astros.