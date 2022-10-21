The New York Yankees struggled in game one of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, losing 4-2. They couldn't get their offense going, striking out 17 times. The only offense they produced on Wednesday was two solo home runs off the bats of Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo.

Manager Aaron Boone made a questionable move in the eyes of many by bringing in starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt out of the bullpen. Schmidt doesn't have much experience coming out of the bullpen, and he let up two runs in Wednesday night's loss.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Aaron Boone says Domingo Germán has not been utilized yet this postseason because there hasn't been an opportunity to use him for length: Aaron Boone says Domingo Germán has not been utilized yet this postseason because there hasn't been an opportunity to use him for length: https://t.co/LJX2kyl4t8

People have noticed that Boone hasn't put Domingo German on the mound yet this postseason. The last appearance on the mound was on October 5th, the last day of the regular season.

German was heavily used in the regular season, starting in 14 games for the Yankees in the regular season. Between using Schmidt in a reliever role and not throwing German in quite some time, fans are starting to question Boone's thought process.

"Ur so bad at ur job," one fan said.

Noah Kalman @NoahKalman3 twitter.com/snyyankees/sta… Yankees Videos @snyyankees Aaron Boone says Domingo Germán has not been utilized yet this postseason because there hasn't been an opportunity to use him for length: Aaron Boone says Domingo Germán has not been utilized yet this postseason because there hasn't been an opportunity to use him for length: https://t.co/LJX2kyl4t8 Ur so bad at ur job Ur so bad at ur job😂😂😂 twitter.com/snyyankees/sta…

".... this team is held back by tremendously bad management it's disgusting," cried another fan.

Oswaldo's Necklace @chubbienoodles @snyyankees I HATE IT. THIS MAN HAS NEVER MADE A DECISION ON THE FLY. IM SO TIRED OF THE WAY THEY HANDLE THE TEAM. @snyyankees I HATE IT. THIS MAN HAS NEVER MADE A DECISION ON THE FLY. IM SO TIRED OF THE WAY THEY HANDLE THE TEAM.

Max @Makira_X @snyyankees Boone needs to be gone by next season @snyyankees Boone needs to be gone by next season

CanadianYankee @Canadianyanke @snyyankees Yaaeah, so just put on Schimdt instead 🙄 @snyyankees Yaaeah, so just put on Schimdt instead 🙄👏

Tim Gregory @TimGreg20 @snyyankees They’ve got a analytic plan and they will not deviate from it… Simple as that.. @snyyankees They’ve got a analytic plan and they will not deviate from it… Simple as that..

Tristan @tristanjbol @snyyankees @BryanHoch Hasn’t he been saying “no defined roles” for the bullpen for the past month? He is all over the place with his in-game management @snyyankees @BryanHoch Hasn’t he been saying “no defined roles” for the bullpen for the past month? He is all over the place with his in-game management

It's safe to say that New York Yankees fans are over Aaron Boone and the way he manages the team. Fans believe his bullpen management cost them the game on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on Boone and how he manages the bullpen on Thursday. The New York Yankees need a win on Thursday to split the series. Fans are hoping Boone has a better plan than he did in Game 1.

The New York Yankees need to get their offense going

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game 1

As a team, it's hard to win a baseball game when players strike out 17 times. Houston's pitching staff has been great, but the New York batters looked lost at the plate for much of the night. They allowed the Astros to get comfortable on the mound.

The Yankees' only runs came from two solo home runs and they only lost the game by two runs.

The outcome of the game could have been different if the Yankees had some runners on base when they hit their home runs. Even though the Yankees had struck out 17 times, they were still in the ballgame. The team has to take that as a positive.

If the Yankees can get their bats going, they have what it takes to take down the Astros.

