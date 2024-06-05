"I like baseball pants & margaritas" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin lists down what she loves most about America's favorite pastime

St. Louis Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn's wife, Dymin, actively supports her husband during his pitching endeavors in the big leagues. In a recent "Ask me anything" story session on Instagram, she listed down what she loves most about America's favorite pastime.

The question by the fan read as follows:

"Is there any part of baseball you actually like lol"

Dymin had a quirky reply for the same:

"Okay.. Y'all are making me seem like I am a hater. I am not a baseball hater.I have a little touch of ADHD, have some problem focusing on a baseball game. Yes, there are actually a lot of things that I like about baseball thank you very much.

"I like my husband. ... Sometimes, I like baseball pants, I like margaritas, I definitely like Nachos. I like meeting new people, I like meeting fans, I like Jomboy, he's cool. On a real note I really like the inner-workings of baseball that people don't really pay attention to because they don't get to see but that's very interesting. So yea, I am not a baseball hater."

Further, she was also asked how many baseball games she goes to in a season and whether she actively watches her husband, Lance Lynn, pitch live from the stands in MLB. She replied:

"I have never really counted before. I go to most of Lance's games, I got to normally about one or two games at home stand. I travel to some to go to games. So I don't know... 'A Lot!'"

Screenshot from Dymin Lynn's story on Instagram (Source: Instagram.com)

While Lance Lynn is on the road with the St. Louis Cardinals, his wife, who is an accomplished blog writer, started a small family farm in the front end of their home. As seen in her IG stories, she and her kids enjoy spending time at their small farm, which is still a work in progress.

Dymin Lynn reflected on not giving Lance Lynn enough time to ponder over the mini farm at home

Dymin claimed that Lance Lynn doesn't like animals much and has not given him enough time to think about their new mini-farm, as per her question-and-answer session on Instagram.

"'Lance [Lynn].. What are Lance's thought about this?' So far I have not given him much time to think," she said. "He just kind of shows up and there's a new animal here, so there is that. But it turns out he doesn't really like animals, who would have thought."

Dymin has some chickens on the farm, which has helped kick off her mini-farm endeavor, but she plans on adding more in the future.

"I am getting a lot of farm questions. Farm is a stretch, right now we just have chickens, and we are about to have goats, couple of cats and a dog."

After the series finale against the Astros on Wednesday, Lance Lynn will be heading home with the unit to kick off a seven-game home stand.

