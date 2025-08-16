The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded a tough series against the Angels with a 6-5 road loss on Wednesday. But their win today against the Padres will give them hope of steadying their ship. Dodgers coach Dave Roberts echoed similar sentiments.

Ad

“I don’t like to be embarrassed. I don’t think our players do. So for this series, I’m expecting high intensity and high performance,” Roberts said. “I think, in itself, the schedule over the next week will suffice in lieu of a meeting.”

The Dodgers made their comeback against the San Diego Padres with a score of 3-2 at Dodger Stadium. After the victory, Dave Roberts addressed the media, saying:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just thought we played a really good game."

The victory tied them for the National League West division lead. The Dodgers and Padres move to 69-53 this season.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw showed up to work

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivered a strong performance in Friday's game, allowing only a single run and shutting down 12 of the final 13 batters he faced.

Ad

Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 to win a baseball game. - Source: Getty

“It’s August. You try and treat every day the same,” Kershaw said. “Then hopefully the situation just helps magnify everything. It’s a game in August. It’s not that huge of a deal. But the way we were going, it felt like a big game for us, and I’m thankful that we got a win tonight.”

The 37-year-old’s performance can be a turning point for the Dodgers as they have been on a poor run lately. It'll be interesting to see if Roberts' team manages to turn things around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshita Jain Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard. Know More