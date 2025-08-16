The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded a tough series against the Angels with a 6-5 road loss on Wednesday. But their win today against the Padres will give them hope of steadying their ship. Dodgers coach Dave Roberts echoed similar sentiments.
“I don’t like to be embarrassed. I don’t think our players do. So for this series, I’m expecting high intensity and high performance,” Roberts said. “I think, in itself, the schedule over the next week will suffice in lieu of a meeting.”
The Dodgers made their comeback against the San Diego Padres with a score of 3-2 at Dodger Stadium. After the victory, Dave Roberts addressed the media, saying:
"I just thought we played a really good game."
The victory tied them for the National League West division lead. The Dodgers and Padres move to 69-53 this season.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw showed up to work
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivered a strong performance in Friday's game, allowing only a single run and shutting down 12 of the final 13 batters he faced.
“It’s August. You try and treat every day the same,” Kershaw said. “Then hopefully the situation just helps magnify everything. It’s a game in August. It’s not that huge of a deal. But the way we were going, it felt like a big game for us, and I’m thankful that we got a win tonight.”
The 37-year-old’s performance can be a turning point for the Dodgers as they have been on a poor run lately. It'll be interesting to see if Roberts' team manages to turn things around.