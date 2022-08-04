“I like your hair. Welcome to Philadelphia” - 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star Rob McElhenney gives Noah Syndergaard a warm welcome to the city of brotherly love

The Philadelphia Phillies played their part in this year's trade deadline by acquiring Noah Syndergaard. They picked up the starting pitcher from the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two minor league outfielders. He will look to give Philadelphia a boost in their rotation for the final month of the season.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN.

Although Philadelphia fans are some of the craziest among all sports, they gave Syndergaard a warm welcome. This could be because Syndergaard spent his first years in the MLB wearing a New York Mets uniform, the Phillies' top rival. However, he is also going to be a great addition to their rotation.

Even TV star Rob McElhenney gave Syndergaard a very warm welcome via a Tweet. McElhenney is most known for playing Mac on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." He is also from Philadelphia, so his support comes naturally.

Rob McElhenney @RMcElhenney 🧢🏟 Dear @Noahsyndergaard I feel like I can call you @Noahsyndergaard cause you and me are so alike. I know I can’t throw as fast as you but I think you’d be impressed with my speed. I like your hair. Welcome to Philadelphia.🧢🏟 Dear @Noahsyndergaard I feel like I can call you @Noahsyndergaard cause you and me are so alike. I know I can’t throw as fast as you but I think you’d be impressed with my speed. I like your hair. Welcome to Philadelphia. ⚾️🧢🏟

McElhenny is known both on TV and in real life as a jokester and it was nice to see him kid around and welcome Syndergaard.

On a baseball note, let's take a look into the career of Noah Syndergaard and what the Phillies can expect to get.

Inside the career of Noah Syndergaard

Los Angeles Angels v Miami Marlins

Prior to this season, Noah Syndergaard bet on himself and signed a one-year deal worth $21 million with the Angels. Players do this in hopes of performing well and then earning a huge deal during the next off-season. So far, Syndergaard is proving himself to be a solid pitcher in this league.

Through 15 starts with the Los Angeles Angels, Syndergaard has a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts. Although his record is just 5-8, this is mainly due to the fact the Angels have performed poorly this season. The numbers Syndergaard has put up thus far have been very respectable, and the Phillies will definitely benefit from them.

Pickswise @Pickswise



They are now teammates Remember when Noah Syndergaard stole the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV?They are now teammates Remember when Noah Syndergaard stole the Phillie Phanatic’s ATV? 😂They are now teammates 👀 https://t.co/UmYNZPWepc

It is going to be very interesting to see how his tenure in Philadelphia plays out, especially since he will face the Mets. Syndergaard did not leave New York on good terms. Now he is on a division rival, so things could get choppy.

