“I was like, 'Man, screw this guy'" - Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber confesses he couldn't stand Juan Soto early in career

Kyle Schwarber provided some interesting insight on Monday about his former teammate Juan Soto. Much of the talk at the All-Star Game has centered around a trade for Soto, with several teams interested in the 23-year-old outfielder.

Soto is known around the league for his competitive and overzealous style of play. It may be loved by fans and teammates, but it's not always appreciated by oppenents who can interpret it for arrogance and overconfidence.

The "Los Angeles Times" released an article on Monday quoting Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber on his views on Soto's game.

"I was like, 'Man, screw this guy,'" said Schwarber.

Schwarber's response was in reference to Soto's overly competitive nature on the field. He went on to clarify that although he initially had issues with Soto, his time with the Washington Nationals quickly transformed his opinion.

"Getting to know him as a person just completely changed what I thought. He's the kindest person you'll ever meet," added Schwarber.

Juan Soto edged out Kyle Schwarber and seven other players to win the 2022 Home Run Derby

All-Star Juan Soto poses with the Home Run Derby trophy.

Kyle Schwarber was one of the favorites to win the Home Run Derby but was knocked out early by fan favorite Albert Pujols. Juan Soto emerged victorious after a slender win over fellow Dominican Julio Rodriguez to walk away with the $1 million prize.

The Shuffle

The catcher conversation

The homer

The stare down



"This entire video is Juan Soto in a nutshell. The Shuffle The catcher conversation The homer The stare down Legend." - Washington Nationals

All the talk recently has surrounded Soto rejecting a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals. Washington is now looking at a possible trade that has piqued the interest of several teams. The New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, LA Dodgers, and San Diego Padres are all rumored to be interested.

Schwaber and Soto are both having great seasons but find themselves on opposite sides of the standings.

"Schwarber recruiting Juan Soto and Ian Happ on the same day" - Philly Nation

The Phillies are 49-43 and chasing a Wild Card spot in the National League East. They are currently 8.5 games behind the New York Mets.

Soto, on the other hand, is in the middle of a rebuild in Washington and the team is 27.5 games behind first. It's no wonder the outfielder has rejected a monster offer from Washington in search of greener pastures.

