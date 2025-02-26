"I don't listen to what's said" - Rafael Devers sends strongly-worded message to shut down Red Sox tension rumors after Alex Bregman arrival

The Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, thereby prompting rumors that the former All-Star would become their everyday third baseman. That would move Rafael Devers, who has poor metrics at the position, to DH or elsewhere.

When asked, though, Devers said he would not be a DH. He insisted that he plays third base, and that sparked even more rumors, this time about some possible tension in the locker room.

However, as Spring Training continues to roll on, the star third baseman said there is no tension. Via Boston.com, he said:

"I feel like I said everything I needed to say that day. I still feel the same way. I’m not frustrated. I don’t have the need to be frustrated about anything with anybody … My family is good."

He went on, adding that he doesn't have any reason to be frustrated with anything right now:

"I don’t listen to what’s said. I don’t pay attention to what is said. I just know what I’m capable of. I’m happy being this way.”

Right now, the Boston Red Sox haven't decided what they'll do with Bregman and Devers when the season comes around.

Rafael Devers maintains commitment to third base

Rafael Devers may not be a third baseman forever, but for now, he believes that's his position and he's going to stay there. The Red Sox may decide something different in the spring, but for now, Devers maintains that it's his spot.

Rafael Devers wants to play third (Imagn)

He said, via Boston.com:

“Third base is my position. It’s what I’ve played. I don’t know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear, kind of what my desires were and whatever happens from here, I don’t know.”

He also said it's his position and that he's "not going to change on a whim." Devers, since coming into the league, has graded out very poorly at third. He has -62 defensive runs saved. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman has two Gold Gloves at the spot.

There were talks of Bregman moving to second. Before the signing, the reports indicated that Devers might move to first base and Triston Casas would be traded, but that hasn't happened, either.

