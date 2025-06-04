"I'll agree with Dodgers manager" - Yankees pitcher gives verdict on current lineup ft. Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt

After losing Juan Soto in free agency, the New York Yankees roped in Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and others to be competitive in the league. Soto hasn't been performing to expectations for the Mets, with whom he signed a blockbuster $765M contract.

Meanwhile, the Yankees haven't been performing well, including Cody Bellinger, who many believe is an apt replacement for Soto. The Bronx Bombers are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Dodgers.

After the victory, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts alluded that the current Yankees lineup is better than the one they had beaten in the 2024 World Series. Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon shared his opinion on Tuesday's appearance on The Show.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think we're a little more athletic this year," Rodon said (41:44). "I think defensively, obviously, we've made some big strides. We catch the ball, we throw it, and obviously, we do what we do up and down the lineup as always."

The 32-year-old noted that adding Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger has lengthened the lineup. He also said that the Yankees will further benefit from Giancarlo Stanton's arrival, who's yet to play this season.

"I mean, we have, I think we have a better team this year. Obviously, we still have to get there, so there's still games to be won, but I, you know, I very seldom, but I will agree with the Dodgers manager," Rodon added.

Bellinger joined the Yankees from the Cubs on Dec. 17 in a trade involving Cody Poteet. Meanwhile, Goldschmidt signed a $12.5 million,one-year deal on Dec. 30.

Yankees' Carlos Rodon shares thoughts about baseball fans in New York

The New York Yankees are the biggest franchise in MLB, with an estimated net worth of $8.2 billion, per Forbes. Playing for the franchise comes with immense pressure, as evidenced by even Aaron Judge getting booed.

However, Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon likes to play before his team's fans. He pointed out that the busy life in New York makes it difficult for fans to watch games from the beginning, but the stadium is packed by the end.

"When you win here, it's all worth it. As we saw last year, obviously we came up short, but it was always packed out, and they showed up and they showed out for us. So we just want to keep showing up for them," Rodon said [35:02].

Rodon was impressed with his latest start against the Guardians on Tuesday. He hadn't given up an earned run in his previous two outings, against the Angels and Rangers, but gave up one against the Guardians. The 32-year-old struck out eight as the Yankees won 3-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More