"I'll believe it when I see it" "Good that dude was a**" - Angels fans react to team sending Steven Duggar back to Triple-A in hopes of activating Mike Trout against Detroit

The Los Angeles Angels are getting ready for the much anticipated return of Mike Trout. The star center fielder has been out of action since July 12 with a lingering back injury.

The official diagnosis on paper was costovertebral dysfunction in the T5 spinal region. Following his treatment, Trout said he's feeling 100 percent.

On Thursday, the Angels optioned outfielder Steven Duggar to Triple-A Salt Lake. The move clears up a spot for Trout’s comeback ahead of Friday’s clash against the Detroit Tigers.

Duggar has hit only .053 with a triple, three runs, and 13 strikeouts in nine games. His insignificant returns mean that Angels fans aren’t really bothered by Duggar’s demotion.

Instead, they are excited for Trout’s return. The 10-time All-Star has been working tirelessly to speed up his comeback.

Trout faced live pitching on Monday after taking batting practice over the weekend. He enjoyed a day off on Tuesday. If everything goes to plan, we could be seeing him back on the field on Friday. Speaking to MLB.com, Trout said,

"Everything feels great. I had a recovery day yesterday and I'm doing some stuff today, and hopefully I'll be in there on Friday. I'm full-go."

Trout suffered a season-ending calf strain in May last year. At least this season, his injury won’t be keeping him out for the duration.

Mike Trout has a point to prove despite the Angels’ non-existent postseason chances

The Angels are 12.5 games behind for the AL’s final Wild Card Spot. Their chances of making the play-offs are practically non-existent at this point. Hence, it may appear that there is no reason to rush Trout’s return.

However, it’s more than just stakes. It’s about making a point.

Prior to his injury, Trout was batting .270/.368/.599 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games. He clearly wants to pick up where he left off.

The Angels may no longer be realistic contenders for a postseason berth this season, but that lack of pressure may benefit Trout.

Returning from a serious injury is never easy. With very limited expectations and pressure to make the play-offs, Trout can ease himself back slowly into the groove.

