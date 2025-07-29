“I’ll be a factor next year” - Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt admits dodging “major bullet” with elbow surgery, reveals potential return timeline

New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt underwent Tommy John surgery, but his rehab stint is expected to be unlike the usual 14-16 months spell. Instead the starter could be back in action within 11-13 months, making him a probable candidate to return in time for some starts in 2026.Clarke Schmidt was taken off the mound against the Los Angeles Angels on July 4 after getting through just 3.0 innings complaining of pain in his forearm. He had a 4-4, 3.32 ERA from 14 starts when he left.The 29-year-old went through Tommy John surgery, but doctors said that the ligament tear from his bone was only partial and required only an internal brace procedure.It's a major positive update although a return date is yet to be determined. Schmidt spoke ahead of Yankees' series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.“Tommy John, it’s kind of an umbrella term these days. From what I was told and everything that I’ve been informed of, it’s kind of the best case of the Tommy Johns. So I think we dodged a major bullet with that,&quot; Smidt said.&quot;It’s hard to circle a day now, but a little bit after the All-Star break. I know that I’ll definitely be a factor next year, so I’m very encouraged by that.&quot;As per Schmidt, he sensed something was wrong in his throwing arm since May 28 when the Yankees were on the road to the Angels. He played through pain initially but produced his best performances in the next five starts with a 0.84 ERA and 28.1 scoreless innings in them.It was difficult for him to initially accept that he would have to undergo Tommy John, his second time after going through the same procedure in 2017, coming out of college.“(I was) caught off guard at first, just hearing from the doctor. Didn’t really expect it going into it,” Schmidt said. “And then, just kind of trying to process that and the emotions. Very emotional at first.”Clarke Schmidt hopeful of making things right quicklyWhile the mental toll is immense for someone going through a year long rehab process, Clarke Schmidt hopes that it makes him a better person all round.“I’m going to use this time to make myself better in all types of ways, whether it’s mechanically, physically, spiritually. I think it’s just a full re-centering, revamping process,” Schmidt said. “Throughout this process, there’s definitely going to be a revamping of mechanics and a revamping of routines and just everything that goes into staying out on the field.Clarke Schmidt's Tommy John is the second one for the Yankees this year after Gerrit Cole was forced to go through it after pain in his arm during Spring Training.