  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “I’ll be a factor next year” - Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt admits dodging “major bullet” with elbow surgery, reveals potential return timeline

“I’ll be a factor next year” - Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt admits dodging “major bullet” with elbow surgery, reveals potential return timeline

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 29, 2025 10:49 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Clarke Schmidt went through the internal brace procedure of the Tommy John surgery (Source: Imagn)

New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt underwent Tommy John surgery, but his rehab stint is expected to be unlike the usual 14-16 months spell. Instead the starter could be back in action within 11-13 months, making him a probable candidate to return in time for some starts in 2026.

Ad

Clarke Schmidt was taken off the mound against the Los Angeles Angels on July 4 after getting through just 3.0 innings complaining of pain in his forearm. He had a 4-4, 3.32 ERA from 14 starts when he left.

The 29-year-old went through Tommy John surgery, but doctors said that the ligament tear from his bone was only partial and required only an internal brace procedure.

It's a major positive update although a return date is yet to be determined. Schmidt spoke ahead of Yankees' series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Tommy John, it’s kind of an umbrella term these days. From what I was told and everything that I’ve been informed of, it’s kind of the best case of the Tommy Johns. So I think we dodged a major bullet with that," Smidt said.
"It’s hard to circle a day now, but a little bit after the All-Star break. I know that I’ll definitely be a factor next year, so I’m very encouraged by that."
Ad
Ad

As per Schmidt, he sensed something was wrong in his throwing arm since May 28 when the Yankees were on the road to the Angels. He played through pain initially but produced his best performances in the next five starts with a 0.84 ERA and 28.1 scoreless innings in them.

It was difficult for him to initially accept that he would have to undergo Tommy John, his second time after going through the same procedure in 2017, coming out of college.

Ad
“(I was) caught off guard at first, just hearing from the doctor. Didn’t really expect it going into it,” Schmidt said. “And then, just kind of trying to process that and the emotions. Very emotional at first.”

Clarke Schmidt hopeful of making things right quickly

While the mental toll is immense for someone going through a year long rehab process, Clarke Schmidt hopes that it makes him a better person all round.

Ad
“I’m going to use this time to make myself better in all types of ways, whether it’s mechanically, physically, spiritually. I think it’s just a full re-centering, revamping process,” Schmidt said.
“Throughout this process, there’s definitely going to be a revamping of mechanics and a revamping of routines and just everything that goes into staying out on the field.

Clarke Schmidt's Tommy John is the second one for the Yankees this year after Gerrit Cole was forced to go through it after pain in his arm during Spring Training.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications