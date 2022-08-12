“I’ll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve” - Chicago Cubs owner voices displeasure with team's play ahead of Field of Dreams Game

The Chicago Cubs (45-65) and the Cincinnati Reds (44-66) face off tonight in the annual MLB at Field of Dreams Game. The game last year was a classic that featured two playoff contenders and culminated in a walk-off home run by Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.

The two teams featured in the game this season will not make the playoffs. While the game will certainly be special given its location, it does not have the hype around it compared to last year.

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is set to attend the game and voiced his displeasure with the teams' play ahead of the game.

Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN

Owner Tom Ricketts: "I'll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve."



Full story here:



"The Cubs are in Iowa today, London next year. Fans still jam Wrigley. They're a marquee franchise with a terrible record. Owner Tom Ricketts: 'I'll be the first to acknowledge this is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve.'" - Jesse Rogers

The Chicago Cubs fans certainly deserve to have a better team to root for, given how supportive they have been over the years. It will be interesting to see how active the Cubs will be in the off-season to compete in 2023.

Chicago Cubs: Plans for 2022 and Beyond

This is the second season the Cubs have struggled after trading away or letting go of many key players in free agency. These include the likes of Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and others.

Going into this year's deadline, many thought the Cubs would trade away their two best players, Ian Happ and Willson Contreras. This did not happen. Instead, the Cubs held on to both Contreras and Happ as the team continues to struggle.

Contreras may have been the biggest surprise, given that he is set to hit free agency in the off-season. What are the Cubs' plans for the future? Are they rebuilding? Are they looking to build around Happ and Contreras?

These are many of the questions Cubs fans are asking as the off-season rapidly approaches. The team may need to rebuild for the future while also trying to compete by adding several free agents.

Chicago is a big enough market that the Cubs should never have to go through a rebuild. The free agent class in 2023 is full of impactful players, and the organization certainly has the payroll flexibility to sign a few. The question will be: Will the Ricketts family be willing?

