"I'll give you a chance" - Trevor Bauer takes subtle shot at Dodgers' Alex Freeland with old strikeout clip

An injury-depleted Los Angeles Dodgers team gave prospect Alex Freeland his debut on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds. As a youngster coming up in the organization's development ranks, Freeland once faced Trevor Bauer, a former Cy Young winner.The former Dodgers pitcher posts vlogs on Youtube and other social media pages. In one such vlog from 2022, Bauer visited the Brewster Whitecaps camp, a collegiate amateur summer league team that plays in the Cape Cod Summer League.There, he faced Freeland, who was drafted that year by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the draft. Bauer posted a clip of the two facing off, with Bauer getting the better of the infielder. The two had a hilarious back and forth, with Bauer teasing Freeland with the different pitch options he had up his sleeve.Freeland went behind the count and had been unable to get bat on ball in the pitches until then.&quot;I will give you a chance,&quot; Bauer said.The youngster fouled off a ball before shouting &quot;contact&quot; and declaring it as a &quot;win&quot;. Unfortunately, he struck out on the very next pitch. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFreeland played 24 games for the Whitecaps, going 16-for-66 with a .242 average with 4 RBIs. But what he couldn't do in Brewster, he made up for it at the college level, hitting at .285 in 102 games for the University of Florida.He was selected in the third round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Dodgers, and steady progress through the minors has seen him ranked as the No.3 prospect in the organization. His call-up was imminent after Dodgers' utility man Hyeseong Kim was placed on the 10-day Injured List.Alex Freeland's &quot;surreal&quot; feeling after recording first MLB hitAlex Freeland went 1-for-2 with 1 walk on his debut. His maiden career hit came in the fifth innings against Cincinnati starter Nick Martinez, when he singled to left on a 90 mph fastball on a 2-2 count. He expressed his feelings after the game.&quot;I mean, it's just an unreal experience. I got to do it with some of the best in the game. So, it's super surreal,&quot; Freeland said.The Dodgers will take all the help they can get from Alex Freeland as injuries have plagued their roster while they look to defend their World Series crown.