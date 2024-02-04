"I'll be playing throughout the whole year" - Shohei Ohtani opens up about his rehab, expects to play the entire 2024 season

In Saturday's Fan Fest at Dodger Stadium, new Los Angeles Dodgers signing Shohei Ohtani updated fans on his rehabilitation from injury and assured them that he will be fully fit throughout the season. The two-way superstar underwent elbow surgery a few months ago and will not pitch until 2025, but he expects to be available as a designated hitter throughout the season. On the same day that manager Dave Roberts revealed that he would be third in the lineup, Ohtani expressed his confidence in his fitness for the upcoming season.

Shohei Ohtani has undoubtedly established himself as the best baseball player on the planet in his last six years in the MLB with the Los Angeles Angels. However, having failed to challenge for the World Series even once during that time, the reigning AL MVP made the move to the Dodgers, producing the biggest contract in the history of the MLB ($700m for 10 years). He is now working on his preparations for the next season and is fully committed to winning his first World Series title.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed to fans on Saturday that the starting order of their lineup for the next season will be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani. It is a stacked lineup that is fearsome to any opposition. Ohtani is still undergoing rehabilitation from an elbow injury that rules him out of pitching duties for 2024. However, he has assured fans that he will be available as the team's designated hitter on Opening Day and continue for the rest of the season.

"Rehab's been going really well. Just as planned so far. As long as I'm ready by March 20, then I think I'll be playing throughout the whole year," he said (via ESPN).

Dogers' historic signing Shohei Ohtani loves In-N-Out burgers!

While he has signed a historic ten-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani shared a light moment with the press in a recent interview. It showed his humble nature despite signing such a big-money contract.

During Dodgers' Fan Fest on Saturday, Ohtani was asked whether he prefers pizzas or burgers. He replied that he prefers burgers. The MLB star then went on to elaborate that he likes In-N-Out burgers, which prompted a huge reaction from fans in the audience.

