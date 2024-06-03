“I’ll probably cry at some point tonight" - Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins talks emotional return to Philadelphia after 6 seasons with club

Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers kick off their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night. Although the matchup is a pivotal one in the National League standings, Monday's game at Citizens Bank Park goes beyond baseball for Hoskins.

Monday's matchup between the Brewers and Phillies will be the first time that Rhys Hoskins plays in Philadelphia since signing with Milwaukee this offseason. Prior to the 2024 campaign, Hoskins had only ever played with the Phillies, which will undoubtedly spark emotion from the first baseman and his former fans and teammates.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Rhys Hoskins on his return: “I’m kind of a crier. I’ll probably cry at some point today. I think it just tells you about the energy & emotion I’ve been able to grab from this place… Hopefully they don’t have to stop the game because I’m crying too much.” - @JoshReynolds24

“I’ll probably cry at some point tonight," Hoskins said when asked about returning to Philadelphia. "It's going to be memorable for sure. Hopefully, they don't have to stop the game because I'm crying too much," he continued as he explained the energy and emotion that came with playing in Philadelphia.

Hoskins spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, becoming a favorite among the passionate fanbase thanks to his clutch hitting and the heart he played with.

Now a member of the Milwaukee Brewers, Hoskins will lineup against the Phillies for the first time at Citizens Bank Park.

Expand Tweet

"Rhys Hoskins returns to Philadelphia. Philly will show their love for Rhys tonight." - @SportsRadioWIP

Over his six seasons with the Phillies, Hoskins had a number of notable moments, including a massive three-run home run off Spencer Strider in Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS. He finished his tenure with the Phillies with a .242 batting average with 148 home runs and 405 RBIs.

Rhys Hoskins' tenure with the Phillies was cut short in 2023

It's clear that Philadelphia meant a lot to Hoskins, just as he did to the fans. Unfortunately for Hoskins, he was unable to finish his Phillies career on the note that he would have liked.

Prior to the 2023 campaign, Hoskins suffered a brutal leg injury that forced him to miss the entire season. During a Spring Training matchup against the Detroit Tigers, Hoskins suffered a non-contact knee injury, tearing his ACL, forcing him to undergo surgery and miss the entire 2023 season. The fact that this is how his Phillies career ended will only add to the emotions of Monday's return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback