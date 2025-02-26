"I won't be here long, this isn't my league" - When Juan Soto remained unfazed after being forced to share space with Nationals teammates

The Washington Nationals signed Juan Soto in July 2015 for $1.5 million, a franchise record on the international market. The organization was excited to see what he could do, but injuries limited him to just 83 games during his first two years.

Ad

After getting healthy, Soto was able to find his groove. He quickly made his way through the lower levels of the minors until he reached Double-A. When he reached Double-A, it was not to his liking.

The clubhouse was overcrowded, and there was not enough space for everyone. Soto recalled sharing a locker with one of the catchers, but he did not plan on being there long, via ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Don't worry, I won't be here for long. This isn't my league," said Soto.

Soto was not lying, either. Nine days later, Nationals' president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo told the media they were ready to bring the young slugger up to the big leagues.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It did not take long for Soto to turn heads after his MLB debut on May 20, 2018. While he struck out during a pinch-hit appearance, he got his first hit the following day, which was a three-run blast and later became a back-to-back NL Rookie of the Month.

Juan Soto keeps a clear mind at the plate

New York Mets - Juan Soto (Photo via IMAGN)

Juan Soto quickly became one of the sport's most-feared hitters. Not only can he get his barrel to nearly any pitch, but he is also a patient hitter and has an excellent eye.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For Soto, much of the game comes easy, especially after he clears his mind. When he steps up to the plate, all he envisions is the battle between himself and the pitcher standing in front of him.

"I just think it's a fight, just the pitcher and me. I forget about everybody that's around me -- I just think of the pitcher and me" said Soto.

Ad

Soto focuses on what he needs to do and nothing else. He does not worry about what may happen later; he is locked in the moment and is trying to do all he can to help his team.

Now a member of the New York Mets, he will continue to focus on being the best player he can be. They have a good chance of being a contender in the NL East if they can stay healthy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback